In a stroke of happenstance Monday night, Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn just happened to be traversing the same road as Cowboy wrestling national champion AJ Ferrari.
And as Ferrari was in a two-car wreck with All-American distance runner Isai Rodriguez as his passenger, it was Dunn who was one of the first on the scene and assisted in getting Ferrari out of the vehicle before it burned to a point it was unrecognizable.
It was through Dunn that Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith first found out about the wreck OSU’s starting 197-pound wrestle was involved in.
Dunn was not attending the same event as Ferrari did earlier in the evening, and so likely didn’t even realize who he was about to rescue in the vehicle.
“I don't know the whole story of how he ended up there. I think obviously he was coming back from Tulsa or maybe going to Tulsa. I don't know,” Smith said. “He did his citizen duty to help someone.”
The scene – which Smith witnessed because he lives close to State Highway 33 on the west side of Perkins and got there in “about eight minutes” – apparently was so bad that it shook Dunn when trying to reach the wrestling coach.
“He called me, following him and someone else pulling AJ out of the car, helping AJ out, and you could hear it in his voice – as anyone would – there was some fright to it,” Smith said. “When you have another coach telling you that – and you knowing him well – you're just thinking the worst and hoping and praying for the best.”
Smith relayed to the media though that it wasn’t just Dunn who was the hero on Highway 33.
Per the phone conversation between Dunn and Smith, an unknown witness also aided Dunn in getting Ferrari out of the burning vehicle.
“He did tell me a big man showed up and helped him figure out how to get (AJ) out and they got him out and then all of a sudden, this guy was gone,” Smith said. “I don't know what to think of that, but it's a story we can all be thankful for.
“I’m sure glad he was there. I don't know how many people would go to a car that was on fire and pull them out, but I'm sure glad Coach Dunn was there.”
Smith said he didn’t get to catch up with Dunn at the scene of the collision.
He also was unable to see Ferrari before he was taken by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
When news of Dunn’s role in saving Ferrari reached his family, Ferrari’s father posted a message on Facebook: “Special thanks to Kasey Dunn, who was instrumental in saving AJ’s life.”
