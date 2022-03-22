The scene inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center has changed since December.
Less than three months after preparing to wrap up a memorable season with a trip to the Fiesta Bowl, the Oklahoma State football team is back in action for the spring. The Cowboys started later in March than they typically do, opting to spend an extra week in the weight room instead, but the opening spring practice Tuesday provided an early glimpse of the defense’s future with new leadership.
“I’m excited about watching our defense continue to grow with what we’ve developed over the last two or three years,” coach Mike Gundy said.
The most notable difference since December is the presence of defensive coordinator Derek Mason, so Gundy no longer needs to dial in on defense during practice. Mason observes and leads the unit as Joe Bob Clements – previously a defensive line coach – focuses on linebackers, making Greg Richmond the sole head of the D-line.
The roster has evolved, too. While former starters such as Kolby Harvell-Peel, Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper gear up for showcasing their NFL potential on Pro Day, younger Cowboys have to fill the gaps those veterans left.
Despite the many changes, the foundation of OSU’s defense remains. This starts with Mason, who is putting his stamp on the Cowboys’ existing strategies instead of scrapping them for an entirely new approach.
“Coach (Mason) has been here enough, and with him adapting to our system, it was pretty easy for him to adjust,” Gundy said. “There’s a lot of similarities with what we were doing that he was doing or has done at some point in his career, so that adjustment, camaraderie in the defensive staff room, has been really good up to this time.”
Tyler Lacy, a redshirt senior defensive end, said everyone was sad when former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for Ohio State. Knowles guided OSU’s defense from struggles to national prominence, and anyone who followed him had a monumental task waiting.
The Cowboys landed a coordinator who had already made a name for himself. After building a resume as defensive coordinator at Stanford, head coach at Vanderbilt and defensive coordinator at Auburn, Mason was headed to Stillwater.
“We were all happy when Coach Mason came in,” Lacy said. “He gave us the game plan and what he saw (in) us and what defense he wanted us to run. Everybody stuck to the game plan, and we’re all 10 toes in.”
Junior cornerback Korie Black described Mason as “energetic” and “confident.” While researching his new coordinator’s career, Black discovered common ground with him. Mason played cornerback at Northern Arizona, coached defensive backs at Stanford and worked closely with the position group at Auburn.
Black can find mentorship throughout the coaching staff, and he’s taking in the wisdom that surrounds him as he prepares for a larger role. Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse transferred to LSU, and Christian Holmes exhausted his eligibility. Without those starters, Black and junior Jabbar Muhammad are next in line.
Although the Cowboys haven’t retained all of their veteran presence from the past season, Black refuted the suggestion that the defense is inexperienced.
“That’s probably what people see on the outside, but I feel like we’ve got some experience,” Black said. “I don’t think we will skip a beat, so I think we’ll keep going with this defense.”
The Cowboys might have new starters, but many know what it’s like to compete in games.
Knowles tended to keep his lineup fresh with substitutions, so Black and Muhammad earned opportunities to play during the past season. Linebackers such as Kam Farrar and Mason Cobb, whose responsibilities will likely increase without the dynamic duo of Rodriguez and Harper, also have in-game experience.
As the defenders acclimate to their roles, Mason is orchestrating the process.
“I’m just excited to watch them work as a unit,” Gundy said. “One advantage that (Mason) has, and the other coaches on defense have is, we lost some guys that are good football players, but we have a number of guys back who have played a significant number of snaps in key games. So for the most part, we just need to guide the ship in the right direction.”
