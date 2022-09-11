Brock Martin has plenty of experience getting lower than an opponent. And on the game-changing play for Oklahoma State football Saturday against Arizona State, he utilized it.
With both teams really struggling to find any form of effective offense in the first quarter (aside from ASU’s first drive ending in a field goal after moving 78 yards on eight plays) Martin went low – nearly all the way to the turf at Boone Pickens Stadium – to dive at ASU running back Xazavian Valladay in the backfield on a third-and-short play.
Getting the stop behind the line of scrimmage would have been enough and ended Arizona State’s fourth-straight drive with a punt. Instead, the former three-time state champion wrestler at Oologah knocked the ball free and it was recovered by Cowboy defensive end Tyler Lacy.
The Oklahoma State offense – that had its first five drives of the game result in four punts and a interception – was suddenly just outside of the red zone.
“That fumble got us going, because we were struggling,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said following OSU’s 34-17 victory to improve to 2-0. “They were playing away, and said ‘Rush the football.’ That’s basically what they did, we just kind of migrated into rushing the football. … And then once we started doing that, it set up a little downfield throw.”
Five plays later, running back Dominic Richardson took his fourth handoff of the drive into the end zone from three yards out to start a 17-0 run for the Pokes heading into halftime.
Their ensuing drive would be a methodical 12-play, 96-yard touchdown march with Spencer Sanders – who finished the game with 14 carries for 54 yards to pair with his 21-of-38 performance in the passing game with 268 yards, two touchdowns and one interception – capping it with his own 6-yard scamper. And the next score that followed was set up by a shanked punt – which Gundy counted as a turnover – with the OSU offense moving 14 yards to set up Tanner Brown for a 43-yard field goal.
With the halftime break came a steady dose of rain falling on Boone Pickens Stadium – though never producing too heavy of a downpour.
And so both teams tried to utilize more of the run with a slick football – even though they were constantly being swapped out for toweled off footballs.
The Sun Devils managed to ground out 131 yards – led by Valladay with 118 yards on 21 carries – to help them get a pair of scores in the third quarter. Valladay scored the first on a 1-yard run to finish off the opening drive of the half – set up by a 73-yard deep pass over the middle by Emory Jones to Giovanni Sanders.
Jones would get a passing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter with a 21-yard pass to Elijah Badger to cap an 8-play, 85-yard drive, but that would be the end of Arizona State’s scoring thanks to Oklahoma State’s offense managing the remainder of the game – courtesy of several penalties by the Sun Devils to extend OSU’s final two scoring drives.
The first of those drives was ended with a trick play pulled out of the bag by offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn.
With the run game finally getting going, Dunn called a flea flicker to try to get the secondary to bite on what at first looked to be a run. However, they did not bite with three defenders sticking to the streaking receiver up the seam.
However, the patient Sanders checked down to Bryson Green, who turned the short pass over the middle into a 31-yard touchdown.
“He was ready to check that thing down if he needed to,” Dunn said. “Yeah, we want to flip it vertical if we could, but the safeties were a little bit deeper than what we thought they would be. … So it was a great job by Spencer of just sifting through, taking his time and finding the right guy.”
Oklahoma State’s final touchdown also came through the air with Sanders finding a wide open Ollie Gordon leaking out of the backfield, taking the pass at the line of scrimmage and beating the defenders to the goal line from 14 yards out to give the final 34-17 score.
The Pokes will be poised to improve to 3-0 on the season with their final nonconference game coming against Arkansas-Pine Bluff out of the FCS. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, and will be streamed on ESPN+.
