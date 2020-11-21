Oklahoma State’s defense was expected to be the key to a potential Bedlam victory for the Cowboys heading into Saturday in Norman.
However, it proved to be no match for surging Sooners offense.
During ESPN’s Game Day, which was live in Norman, the Cowboy defense received high praise as it was ranked 15th in the country in total yards and scoring.
But as the saying goes, the numbers must be thrown out in a rivalry game.
The only number that matters is the final score, and with Oklahoma’s 41-point barrage in Bedlam, it marked the ninth-straight season in which the Sooners scored at least 30 points against the Cowboys – while the OSU offense has mustered 30 in just four games in that timeframe.
“They did a nice job with their schemes, and got us in certain coverages and had plays that benefitted them better and then they made runs afterwards,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said of the OU offense. “A couple of times we had dropped coverages, which we haven’t done that much this year, we’ll have to get that cleaned up.”
Oklahoma dismantled the Big 12’s top-ranked defense from the opening drive.
The Sooners needed just six and seven plays, respectively, in its first two possessions to score touchdowns – with drives of 75 and 74, respectively – to set the tone. They were given a freebie when Spencer Sanders was picked off, to put OU in the red zone to start its third drive – which also resulted in a touchdown.
Oklahoma had scored 27 points before the highly-touted Cowboy defense forced its first punt, which was one of just three in the game.
The Oklahoma State defense was unable to put the Sooners behind the sticks throughout the contest, with the first negative play for the OU offense coming on a sack by Trace Ford to open the fourth drive of the game. However, it was moot when quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a 29-yard pass on the next play, en route to a field goal to end the drive.
“We started slow, obviously, in the couple big plays we gave up,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “I though we started fast in the run game, we focused really hard on stopping the run.”
However, OU was able to thrash the Cowboys by attacking what had been a strength of OSU’s defense throughout the season.
Oklahoma State came into the contest ranked eighth in FBS in passing defense, allowing just 169.3 yards per game – with 5.64 yards per attempt and 10.26 yards per completion.
The Sooners nearly doubled the total, with Rattler throwing for 301 yards – with 12.5 yards per attempt and 17.7 per completion.
“They hit us with some crack screens, and we knew they were coming,” Knowles said. “I felt like I could have done a better job coaching those particular plays.”
