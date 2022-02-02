Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has announced the signing of three additional players to the 2022 signing class to bring the total to 20 incoming student-athletes for Cowboy football.
With Wednesday's additions of offensive lineman Davis Dotson, defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki and wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr., OSU's class is ranked as the third-best in the Big 12 according to 247Sports and Rivals. Rivals also lists the class among the top 25 in the nation and as the highest-ranked recruiting class of the Mike Gundy era at Oklahoma State.
The group includes 12 offensive players and eight defensive players. The two most well-represented states are Oklahoma with nine players and Texas with seven, but five states and two countries are represented in total. There are 17 high school players and three junior college transfers in the class.
Of the 12 offensive players, four are wide receivers, four are offensive linemen, two are running backs, one is a quarterback and one is a Cowboy Back. The defensive side of the ball features four defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs.
A total of eight players earned a four-star designation either ESPN, Rivals or 247Sports – quarterback Garret Rangel, offensive lineman Tyrone Webber, running backs CJ Brown and Ollie Gordon, receivers Talyn Shettron, Braylin Presley and Stephon Johnson Jr. and cornerback Cameron Epps. Both Talyn Shettron (73) and Garret Rangel (282) were included in the ESPN300, with Talyn Shettron also ranked among the nation's top 100 overall prospects by Rivals (86) and 247Sports (97).
Linebacker Xavier Benson and defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki have Power Five experience, as Benson started 10 games for Texas Tech in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season and then transferring to Tyler Junior College, and Fevaleaki played 10 games at BYU in 2020 before transferring to Snow College and earning 2021 NJCAA first team All-America honors.
