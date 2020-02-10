Oklahoma State has added some Division I experience to its cornerback position via the transfer portal.
Missouri transfer Christian Holmes announced his commitment to the Cowboy program Monday morning via Twitter. He is due to graduate from Missouri this spring and will arrive in Stillwater over the summer.
The writing was on the wall, or at least on running back Chuba Hubbard’s social media timeline, that this would be happening. Following Holmes’ official visit at the start of February, Hubbard had tweeted out an image of Holmes with the caption, “Welcome to the family. OSU fans go show my boy some love!!!”
But nothing official had come from the transferring Tiger until Monday morning, when Holmes himself tweeted out, “Excited for this next step, can’t wait to be a part of the Cowboy family! #GoPokes.”
The tweet included the official graphics provided by the OSU football program with an image of Holmes and “Commit” in front of a white-washed image of Boone Pickens Stadium.
Similar to a big graduate transfer a year ago, the Cowboys already have some first-hand film on Holmes.
Holmes started in the Liberty Bowl game against Oklahoma State at the end of the 2018 season, tallying six total tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup. That was his best season in Columbia, Missouri, finishing with 35 tackles (26 solo), two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and 12 pass breakups in 12 games.
Last season, Holmes played in just 10 games, racking up 29 tackles (24 solo) with no interceptions and just four pass breakups under a new coaching staff.
Coming out of McNair High School in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016, Holmes was considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and was ranked as the No. 114 cornerback by the website’s composite rankings – and the 114th-ranked recruit out of the state of Georgia.
Like previous graduate transfers – such as quarterback Dru Brown – the coaching staff is not allowed to comment on Holmes until he arrives on campus.
His addition to the cornerback position will add some experience to a youthful group.
A.J. Green is graduating – and has accepted an invite to the NFL Combine at the end of the month – along with former Texas A&M transfer Kemah Siverand, who was part of the two-deep at the position.
The Cowboys return redshirt senior Rodarius Williams, along with redshirt sophomore Gabe Lemons and sophomores Thomas Harper and Demarco Jones.
