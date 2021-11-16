For the second week in a row, the Oklahoma State football team has advanced one spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings.
The CFP released the third edition of its poll Tuesday night, and the Cowboys checked in at No. 9.
OSU (9-1 overall, 6-1 Big 12 Conference) is the highest-standing Big 12 team and the only one in the top 10.
Coach Mike Gundy said he doesn't usually bother with watching the selection show – his phone is full of text messages from friends who tell him about the results – but Gundy's prediction about this poll was accurate.
"However many teams in front of us lost, we usually move up one spot," Gundy said. "It's pretty common."
This time, the losing team was Oklahoma. After falling to Baylor 27-14 during the past weekend in Waco, the Sooners dropped five spots to No. 13. The victorious Bears rose two spots to No. 11.
The Cowboys debuted in the poll at 11th place and have steadily risen since then. After storming past West Virginia 24-3 in Morgantown, OSU moved up to No. 10 in the second installment of the poll. This week, the Cowboys, who are fresh off of a 63-17 win against TCU, are up one spot again.
Senior safety Tanner McCalister said he thinks many people are surprised to see OSU in this position.
"At the beginning of the season, we had some close games against teams that maybe people didn't think we should have been close with, so they probably doubted us," McCalister said. "As you can see, throughout the season, as a team in all three phases, we just keep continuing to get better and better, and that's because we're all locked in. We're all focused on getting to that Big 12 Championship like we always talk about."
In the CFP rankings, the Cowboys sit behind several programs that remain consistent. For the third straight week, an undefeated Georgia program holds strong at No. 1.
Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State are at the same standings from last week, filling spots two through seven.
After throttling Virginia 28-3, Notre Dame replaced OU at No. 8, and just behind OSU, Wake Forest rounds out the top 10.
For Cowboy right guard Hunter Woodard, the rankings might provide a little confidence, but they aren't serving as a distraction from immediate goals. Next, OSU faces Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock.
"It's a good feeling," Woodard said. "But I don't really put too much thought into it. I'll see it on Twitter, I'll click 'like' and I'll move on. It's one week at a time, so right now, it's Texas Tech."
