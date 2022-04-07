After two seasons on the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is looking for a new destination.
Moncrieffe, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward from Toronto, Canada, has decided to enter the transfer portal. He shared his announcement in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon.
“I write this with a heavy heart,” Moncrieffe said in the post. “Cowboy nation these past two years have been nothing short of amazing for me. The brotherhood I’ve built with my teammates, and all the adversity we faced helped make me into a better man.
“Stillwater and the people here will always hold a special place in my heart. With all that being said my time at Oklahoma State has come to and (sic) end as I feel it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”
As a sophomore, Moncrieffe averaged 4.2 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game. He made seven starts, all in nonconference matchups except one at home against Kansas. During his freshman season, he averaged nine points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. His minutes per game decreased from 21.9 during his freshman year to 14.8 during his sophomore season.
Moncrieffe is the third Cowboy to announce his intentions to transfer after the 2021-22 campaign. First, sophomore guard Donovan Williams entered the portal, and junior wing Keylan Boone followed. Sophomore center Moussa Cisse and junior forward Kalib Boone have confirmed their returns to OSU for next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.