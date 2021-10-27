Mike Gundy speaks regularly about his sleep pattern.
Well this week, he shared he’s been waking up more often throughout the night. And there is one reason in particular that he finds himself constantly tossing and turning.
“I’m going to start to pass a bucket around for third quarter suggestions,” Gundy said. “… I don’t know how many years they’ve had analytics, but in years past, in the third quarter we’ve been pretty good. And that’s what’s keeping me up at night. Losing this game didn’t keep me up, I mean I was up all night, but I was up because of the third quartern”
For an offensive-minded coach, knowing his team’s offense has scored just three points in the third quarter for the entire season might send him beyond sleeping woes.
“I don’t want to overplay it and say it’s a big, big deal, but it bothers me because I think it’s important for coaches to go in at halftime and use their resources and their knowledge and their experience and come up with a plan in six to eight minutes and then spend four minutes getting it to the players and then go back out and make it work,” Gundy said. “I think that’s our responsibility as coaches. We have to get the players to produce. That’s the way I see it. It’s on my mind, that’s for sure.”
While Gundy spoke specifically of the the third quarter, the entire second half has been a bit of struggle for Oklahoma State this season. Oklahoma State is averaging just over one touchdown a game in the fourth quarter – bolstered by a 21-point surge (with one of the scores coming from special teams) to avoid losing to Tulsa – with the offense scoring a combined six touchdowns in the second half all season.
By comparison, the offense has punched in a combined 14 touchdowns in the opening 30 minutes of games this year.
“We just haven’t been able to get that production, so we have to find a way to get that,” Gundy said. “And that’s not an easy solution or we would have already said, ‘This is it. Let’s fix it.’ So, we just looked at a lot of things and try to backtrack on what we can put into place to maybe make it better in Saturday night’s game (against Kansas).”
Cowboy coach dishes on KU tailback
Devin Neal became a household name over the weekend after rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas’ upset bid of Oklahoma.
With his performance, he was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week in a losing effort.
The potential the freshman running back put on display may not have been that big of a shock to the Oklahoma State coaching staff, though.
With the Jayhawks now headed into Stillwater to face the Cowboys for homecoming, Gundy pointed out how his staff had targeted Neal early in the recruiting process – offering the Lawrence (Kansas) High product before he elected to stay home.
Part of Neal’s decision to stay in his hometown for college was the opportunity to be a two-sport athlete in Division I. Aside from football, he also signed to play baseball at KU.
“We liked him,” Gundy said. “He was a fantastic baseball player – I think he was drafted. My buddy who’s an agent called me a couple years ago about (Neal) and felt he was really draftable in baseball.”
The KU official roster has Neal listed at 5-11, 210 pounds as a true freshman. And it’s that size that appealed to the Cowboys.
“He’s fast, he’s physical and strong physically,” Gundy said. “I know what his size is right now, but we felt he could be a 200-pounder after being in school for a year or so. But we liked his physique and we thought he could be a really good college running back.”
