The soft-spoken running back from the North just brushes the questions aside each week.
Chuba Hubbard for Heisman. It’s nothing something he’s thinking about.
But his teammates and coaches most definitely are.
With just two regular season games remaining for Oklahoma State – with no chance now of getting an extra one in the Big 12 Conference title game before the Heisman is announced – Hubbard holds nearly a 300-yard lead on the other running backs in the country, and trails just one tailback for rushing touchdowns (behind Western Michigan’s Levante Bellamy by just one).
“The fact that people are questioning if he should go to New York or not is ridiculous, in my opinion,” redshirt junior receiver Dillon Stoner said following Saturday’s game. “Just give it to him. Time and time again, he’s the most consistent 100-yard rusher in the nation. I don’t know why there’s any question about it any more.”
Against Kansas on Saturday, Hubbard had a quiet outing by his standards – rushing for just 122 yards on 23 carries against one of the worst rushing defenses in the country in KU, which was allowing 230 yards on the ground per game.
But that’s the fine line Gundy is facing down the stretch – trying to get Hubbard his yards to solidify a trip to New York City as a Heisman finalist, while trying to avoid risking the health of his redshirt sophomore who has started in just 13 games in his college career.
“Those discussions take place all the time,” the Cowboy coach said. “Traditionally, for us, it’s been the wideouts, but over the past six or eight years, there have been a lot of games where we were pretty far ahead like (Saturday). … It’s a real gray area, and it’s a Catch 22 because, do you try to pop him for another 40 or if he gets hit all of the sudden you’re not very smart because you need him for the next week.”
Gundy spent a good portion of his postgame Saturday trying to make a strong case of why Hubbard – at the very least – deserves to be a Heisman finalist.
The Cowboy coach and former college quarterback argued that the problem is how the Heisman Trophy has trended toward being a “quarterback award” with 16 QBs winning the past 19 Heisman awards since the last time back-to-back tailbacks won the trophy (Ricky Williams in 1998 and Ron Dayne in 1999), which is supposed to recognize the most outstanding college football players.
“He deserves to be there,” Gundy said. “… At some point, you have to look at things and say, ‘OK, is this a quarterback award or can running backs and other positions potentially be involved?’ If it’s just a quarterback award, I’m good. …
“If he rushes 1,900 yards and nobody else in the country does – and he’s playing at a Power 5 school – if he doesn’t go to New York, it’s a quarterback award from here on out.”
With two games remaining, Hubbard has far exceeded the numbers by two of the three tailbacks to win the Heisman this century – including the one who had his award vacated. When Reggie Bush won it in 2005, he rushed for 1,740 yards with 16 touchdowns and an 8.7 average per carry; and in Mark Ingram’s 2009 Heisman season, he rushed for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns with a 6.1 average. The common denominator there though, is both Heisman-winning tailbacks were on teams that played in the BCS championship game.
However, one thing Bush and Ingram have on Hubbard in production is the use in the passing game. Bush had 37 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while Ingram caught 32 passes for 334 yards and three scores.
Through 10 games, Hubbard has 11 catches for 84 yards – with 42 of it coming against Kansas. But it’s not as though he is a liability in the passing game. Last season, he caught 22 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns – with 13 catches for 110 and a score when he took over as the starter in the final four games.
“We should throw the ball more to him. I don’t know what his yards per catch is, but it’s pretty good,” Gundy said Monday. “That’s a different way for a rushing back to approach the game – you’re looking this way, getting the ball and taking hits from different angles – so I’m a little concerned about that. That’s why we don’t throw the ball to him as much as we should.”
It’s not just Gundy and the players who are pumping up Hubbard for the Heisman.
The Oklahoma State athletic department has also been attempting to plead the case for the country’s leading rusher.
OSU has put on a social media campaign through the Cowboy football Twitter account for the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, native, getting seemingly each week a famous Canadian supporting the Cowboy running back – from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to more recently a plug from comedian and television talent host Howie Mandel. And just like hearing the talk from his teammates, Hubbard appreciates it.
“It’s a blessing, I’m honored to represent Canada,” Hubbard said. “… To have guys of that high caliber actually knowing about me and talking about me, it’s awesome. I’m thankful for that support back home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.