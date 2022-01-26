John Smith told the media Wednesday at his regular weekly press conference that injured Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari has been released from the hospital and is back home following Monday night’s car wreck on State Highway 33 east of Perkins.
“He’s home. He’s sore, tender – what you would expect from seeing that car,” Smith said. “He’s sore. Really sore. Hopefully it’s all from just being banged around and nothing else. Look at him in a couple of days and see if we need to do anything additional.”
Ferrari’s father posted on Facebook late Monday night that the defending national champion at 197 pounds didn’t have any broken bones, but had a fluids in his lungs and some internal bleeding.
According to Smith on Wednesday, Ferrari was just finally able to walk comfortably under his own power since the two-car wreck.
“Talking to his dad the last couple of days, I think today was the first day he actually got up and walked around,” Smith said. “So, obviously, day by day it gets a little better.”
While Ferrari is dealing with the injuries, Oklahoma State wrestling continues to prepare without the top-ranked wrestler at 197 for two duals this weekend against Northern Iowa and a top-10 Iowa State team.
Smith said it is likely that super senior Dakota Geer, the starter 187 pounds, or redshirt junior Gavin Stika – who is listed at 174 pounds on the Oklahoma State athletics website – could move into the vacancy in Ferrari’s absence, at least for the short-term. Smith also emphasized that true freshman Kyle Haas, a 184-pounder from Maize, Kansas, would not have his redshirt removed to join the starting lineup.
