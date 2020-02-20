Six Oklahoma State wrestlers claimed spots on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Team, the conference office announced Thursday. First-team members in Austin Harris, Dusty Hone and Cornelius Putnam highlight the list for the Pokes.
The nod is a first for each of the three Cowboys. First team members must maintain a 3.20 GPA or better. Harris is a sports and coaching science major. Hone studies psychology, and Putnam is working toward a degree in finance.
Andrew Marsden, Andrew Shomers and Travis Wittlake claimed second-team accolades for the team. It marks Marsden’s third such Big 12 honor and is a first for Shomers and Wittlake.
Second team selections are required to hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the previous two semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of the team's scheduled contests. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
