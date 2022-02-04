Third time was the charm for Oklahoma State wrestling.
After a pair of losses last weekend in Gallagher-Iba Arena, the Cowboys claimed the program’s 500th dual win within the confines of Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 29-6 victory over South Dakota State – its first Big 12 Conference dual loss.
“I would have liked to have it last week,” Cowboy coach John Smith said about the 500th win. “But I’m glad this team got to be a part of that. Five hundred victories for a program at home is quite an accomplishment.”
Trevor Mastrogiovanni started the Cowboys off with a win at 125 pounds, but it might have come at a cost.
He was ridden for the final four minutes of the match – that ended with a 2-1 decision – and appeared to have his right ankle rolled in the final seconds and was on the mat for a while after the match before getting helped off.
“It looks fine,” Smith said after the dual. “… We had a good report on it, I don’t know what that means for the rest of the weekend.”
Daton Fix turned what could have been a deflating moment early in the match and erased it from everybody’s mind at 133 pounds.
After being hard on himself last weekend for only getting one takedown in each of his matches, the second-ranked wrestler at the weight gave OSU its first bonus-point win of the night with a pin – after the Cowboys didn’t have a single bonus-point victory in its two losses inside GIA last weekend.
Oklahoma State nearly got its first upset of the night at 141 pounds with No. 21-ranked Carter Young taking on 13th-ranked Clay Carlson. However, Carlson landed a takedown in the final 30 seconds of the match to claim a 3-1 decision.
Wyatt Sheets snapped a two-match losing streak – one of which was to an unranked wrestler – with Oklahoma State’s second bonus-point victory of the night. Sheets rolled to a 10-1 major decision to put the Pokes in position to pick up win No. 500 if the remaining matches were chalk.
No. 10-ranked Travis Wittlake improved to 3-0 against Tanner Cook, ranked No. 30 at 165 pounds, in a 3-1 decision with a takedown in the final 30 seconds of the match. Cook came into the match as the NCAA leader in pins, and Wittlake showcased caution throughout the match with him, pulling away from most of his shots due to fear of poor angles against Cook.
That set the stage for a top-10 match at 174 pounds with the chance to effectively clinch the dual win if No. 10-ranked Dustin Plott could upset No. 9 Cade DeVos – who wrestled at 157 pounds last year.
Plott, who had originally been ranked No. 8 until being pinned by the then-21st-ranked wrestler from Northern Iowa last weekend, picked up a third-period takedown to get a 5-3 decision and clinched the dual victory.
“For us to maybe win matches right now, we’ve got to focus on recognizing that we might have to win tight matches,” Smith said. “Until we relax and feel good about our skills, it’s going to take a little bit of time with these guys, I think, and that’s the time we have.”
With the match in hand, Dakota Geer – ranked No. 11 at 184 pounds – gave the Cowboys their third bonus-point win of the night with a 16-7 major decision over No. 33 Cade King.
The Jackrabbits picked up their second win of the night at 197 pounds with Gavin Stika wrestling for the injured AJ Ferrari – who was on the Cowboy bench for this dual and moved closer to the mat when Stika stepped on in place of Ferrari.
It could have been a lopsided match based on rankings, with South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan ranked No. 12 at the weight, but Stika made sure that wouldn’t be the case.
The pair wrestled to a scoreless first three minutes, and Sloan needed a takedown with a minute remaining to earn a 3-1 decision against the unranked Stika, who was wrestling in just his third college dual.
The Cowboys had the historic night capped off with their second upset.
Luke Surber – who was high school teammates at Tuttle with Plott, who had the other upset of the night – gave up about 40 pounds against No. 22-ranked A.J. Nevills and was able to use it to his advantage.
Ranked 33 at heavyweight, Surber – who had a ranking match prior to the dual – was quick to get around Nevills for a takedown in the first period and then scrambled his way into a reversal from the bottom position in the second period to snatch a 5-3 decision.
“You’re going to have to compete at all times, and I thought in the end, he needed a win,” Smith said. “He needed to have worked to get that win, from riding to finishing takedowns … so just good to see him have some success, and definitely needed.”
The Cowboys will turn to the road now with a dual at Missouri – which lost to South Dakota State earlier this year. The match is set for 2 p.m. Sunday and will reportedly be available on ESPN+ – per the official Missouri athletics website.
