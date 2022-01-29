It was an historic day inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
It just wasn’t the history the Oklahoma State wrestling team was hoping to have happen.
At the end of a tumultuous week that started with the team’s only defending national champion on roster being involved in a car wreck, the Cowboys did something that had only happened once before in program history while trying to earn the program’s 500th win within the confines of GIA.
Oklahoma State instead suffered just its second loss to an unranked opponent inside Gallagher-Iba Arena dating back to 1974 – which is how far back the team rankings are recorded within OSU wrestling’s media guide. It was only the 43rd overall loss for the wrestling program within GIA – its first since losing to Missouri in the 2017-18 season.
“This was a little surprising,” Cowboy coach John Smith said following the 19-15 loss to Northern Iowa. “Seemed like we didn’t have any punch and power. … Bad loss.”
Oklahoma State opened the dual with four-straight wins, though they were only by a combined 11-point margin of victory.
No. 6-ranked Trevor Mastrogiovanni (125 pounds) needed a sudden victory to beat 13th-ranked Brody Teske. Second-ranked Daton Fix (133) slipped by with a 5-1 decision over No. 24 Kyle Biscoglia.
No. 21-ranked Carter Young (141) carried three takedowns in the first period to a 10-6 decision over No. 23 Cael Happel for Young’s first career win over a ranked wrestler. No. 14 Kaden Gfeller (149) managed a 3-2 decision – thanks to a second-period takedown – to knock off No. 33 Colin Realbuto.
But the monumental upset was made possible by four individual upsets within the dual.
Following the first four wins, the Cowboys had a stretch in which they were still heavily favored – based on rankings – in the middle weights. But not a single one of the next three wrestlers could actually deliver a win.
No. 13-ranked Wyatt Sheets lost a 3-2 decision – set up by a first-period takedown to unranked Derek Holschlag on a mistake by Sheets – at 157 pounds.
In his first start in several weeks, sixth-ranked Travis Wittlake returned to the mat only to lose to 18th-ranked Austin Yant by 2-0 decision – thanks to nearly two minutes of riding time by Yant.
Dustin Plott at least managed a takedown, unlike Sheets and Wittlake, but he ended up far worse off than his teammates. Plott, the eighth-ranked wrestler 174 pounds, found himself pinned by No. 21-ranked Lance Runyon to tie the team score.
“Somebody needed to step out and turn things around,” said Smith, who did not make any wrestlers available to the media after the dual. “… Just a little disappointing just the fact that somebody didn’t come out of there showing us how to win.”
Oklahoma State gave up another bonus point at 174 pounds in a matchup of top-10 wrestlers.
Super senior Dakota Geer, ranked No. 9 at the weight, lost a 12-3 major decision to No. 4-ranked Parker Keckeisen, a freshman for the Panthers, with the UNI wrestler wracking up just over three minutes of riding time in the match.
The dual was looking dire at that moment, with the Cowboys needing a win at 197 pounds to even have a chance to win the dual.
And they got just that from redshirt junior Gavin Stika, wrestling for defending national champion AJ Ferrari – who is out with internal injuries suffered in Monday’s car wreck. Stika scored the only takedown in the match during the second period and picked up two and a half minutes of riding time to win by 4-1 decision.
“He did a nice job, stayed in good position,” Smith said. “Probably gave up a little bit of size, but in the end, just a good effort from the standpoint of riding and breaking a guy down and finishing his shots – which that was kind of the story of tonight, we’d get to the legs and weren’t finishing our shots.”
That set the stage for 30th-ranked heavyweight Luke Surber to get a win to clinch the dual.
However, the sophomore couldn’t even get a point on Northern Iowa’s Tyrell Gordon – who came into the match with a losing record.
Surber lost a 2-0 decision to give the Panthers the win inside Gallagher-Iba Arena – and just their fourth dual win all-time against Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys will have to have short memories after Saturday’s upset.
They will return to the mat against a far more formidable opponent in No. 7-ranked Iowa State at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“We need a quick turnaround,” Smith said. “We need to wrestle. It was a poor effort on our part – even some of the matches that we did win, I feel like it wasn’t enough for sure.”
