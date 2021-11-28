Carter Young didn’t let the moment get to him a second time.
The former Stillwater High wrestler walked onto the mat inside Gallagher-Iba Arena as the only Oklahoma State wrestler making his GIA debut Sunday in the only home dual of the fall semester.
The true freshman who had originally committed to wrestle at Northwestern before moving back to Stillwater in mid-September suffered a loss in his first dual match as a Cowboy a week earlier in Minnesota. But on Sunday, he wasn’t affected by the atmosphere that had returned to Gallagher-Iba Arena after a unique pandemic-driven year.
Facing another redshirt senior, Young walked off the mat with with an 18-6 major decision – one of eight bonus-point victories for the Cowboys in a 45-0 win.
“I thought Carter Young did a nice job stretching the score out after a really tough start to his career,” Cowboy coach John Smith said of Young. “… It wasn’t comfortable for him, he felt those points. It’s not easy scoring 15-17 points. You want to see that demeanor get better as we … finish out this first semester.”
Daton Fix, the leader of the squad and a longtime friend of Young as they both grew up in Sand Springs, was happy to see the young Cowboy right the ship after taking his lumps in his college debut.
“That’s the Carter Young I expect to see,” Fix said. “You guys are gonna get to learn that that’s who you’re gonna see, as well. He’s gonna put points on the board and his matches are always going to be pretty exciting.
“So it was good to see he didn't take that loss at Minnesota too hard, and I knew he wouldn’t because that’s just the person he is.”
Fix set the tone a bit for his friend and teammate to make his GIA debut.
After Trevor Mastrogiovanni worked his way to a 6-3 decision at 125 pounds to open the dual, Fix pinned his opponent at 133 pounds – flashing a big grin after getting a fall in front of the home crowd after having gone nearly three years since wrestling at Gallagher-Iba Arena in front of a larger crowd that included floor seats.
The two-time NCAA finalist had the same sentiment in the outcome of the match following Young’s win.
At 149 pounds, Kaden Gfeller – whom Smith has been critical of during the first two matches – worked his way into a reversal that landed him a fall, as well, in what was his first match in Gallagher-Iba Arena since the end of the 2018-19 season.
"It was awesome,” Fix said of watching the Heritage Hall grad picking up the pin. “As soon as I saw him eventually get the reversal, I knew that he was in a good position to get the fall. He's struggled in the past but seeing him come back into here and get a fall like that, that's super important for him and his confidence going forward.
“Coach, he's always going to be pretty hard on him, but it's important that he has matches like that where he can look back and say, 'I did a good job and I put points on the board for the team.'"
Oklahoma State picked up another pair of bonus-point victories in the following weights, with Wyatt Sheets winning the first matchup of ranked wrestlers with an 8-0 major decision at 157 pounds, while Travis Wittlake won a 13-3 major decision at 165 pounds.
That set the table for the only match the Cowboys were considered underdogs based on rankings.
Sophomore Dustin Plott, who was just a few spots behind Drexel’s Michael O’Malley at 174 pounds, controlled his match, landing the only two offensive scores on his way to a 6-3 decision to preserve a potential shutout for the Pokes.
“Seeing Dustin as we saw him last year struggle with those injuries all year, just seeing him actually execute was good,” Smith said. “(It) looked like his wind was underneath him and he didn't seem to get too emotional out there.
“His opponent was a little bit dangerous in his tie-ups and Dustin did a good job of staying clear of him and when he went to the single legs, he did a nice job of finishing. You like the fact that last year it was a struggle for him to finish any match because of a lot of reasons. Having a fresh start to the season with energy and a new shot at it, I thought we saw that tonight. That was a good win for him.”
The Cowboys capped the dual with three-straight technical falls to widen the score to its final margin.
Dakota Geer rolled to a 24-9 technical fall at 184 pounds, followed by reigning 197-pound national champion A.J. Ferrari getting a 17-2 technical fall right at the buzzer for the end of the second period. Sophomore Luke Surber, who was making his GIA dual debut – though he did get to wrestle in exhibition matches at the home Cowboy Challenge Tournament last year – ended the afternoon with a 19-4 technical fall at heavyweight.
Oklahoma State will now be off the mat for two weeks prior to its next dual, which will be Bedlam hosted by Oklahoma on Dec. 12 – which will be televised on ESPNU.
“I’m not too worried about it, it’s just a matter of making weight and making sure you control your weight,” Smith said of the downtime between duals. “You got two weeks off and you can get heavy, so we don’t want to go backwards right now with where we’re at after three dual meets and making weight for the last three weekends.”
OKLAHOMA STATE 45, DREXEL 0
125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni, OSU dec. Kyle Waterman, 6-3 (3-0)
133 – Daton Fix, OSU fall Deon Pleasant, 4:22 (9-0)
141 – Carter Young, OSU major dec. Jared Donahue, 18-6 (13-0)
149 – Kaden Gfeller, OSU fall Tyler Williams, 3:20 (19-0)
157 – Wyatt Sheets, OSU major dec. Parker Kropman, 8-0 (23-0)
165 – Travis Wittlake, OSU major dec. Evan Barczak, 13-3 (27-0)
174 – Dustin Plott, OSU dec. Michael O’Malley, 6-3 (30-0)
184 – Dakota Geer, OSU tech. fall Bryan McLaughlin, 24-9 (35-0)
197 – A.J. Ferrari, OSU tech. fall Santino Morina, 17-2 (40-0)
285 – Luke Surber, OSU tech. fall Elijah Anthony, 19-4 (45-0)
