John Smith knows it is a long shot for his Oklahoma State wrestling team to finish in the top three of this year‘s NCAA wrestling championships.
But the Cowboy coach doesn’t want his wrestlers – eight in total who will be at the tournament in Detroit starting today – not to focus on that. Instead, he wants his Cowboys to focus on doing what the program is known for: All-Americans and individual national champions.
“We’ve got to go punch some All-Americans in this tournament, hopefully – maybe a national champion or two,” Smith said. “We need to build for next year, not just the end of next year but for the season. We’ve gotta take something out of this and move forward.
“We’re not contenders. We’re probably not contenders for a trophy, but I’m not going to say that we can’t do that – the rankings obviously don’t say that. So I would hope that we have some high expectations still and put our emphasis on, ‘Let’s do better than what people think.’”
The most likely of those Cowboys to compete for a national title is two-time national runner-up Daton Fix.
The Sand Springs native who spent much of his youth attending the national championships as part of his birthday (March 11). He heads into his third national tournament as a competitor, but his first as the second seed at 133 pounds.
On the opposite side of his bracket is Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young, who beat Fix in last year’s title match at the weight. Both wrestlers start the tournament with unblemished records – the only wrestlers in the weight class without a loss this season.
“I want that match back for sure,” Fix said. “It’s something that I look forward to, but you know, coach is right – you’ve gotta win your first four matches or there’s no finals match. So I obviously have to take one match at a time, I don’t want to overlook anybody.”
While Fix is one of several veterans the Cowboys take into the tournament, they also have one of the greenest at one of the most veteran weights.
Stillwater High graduate Carter Young, a true freshman wrestling at 141 pounds, is the 25th seed at a weight in which 12 of the top 20 wrestlers are juniors or seniors – and the other eight are at least in their second year of college wrestling.
Oklahoma State has had high hopes throughout the season for Young, but it has been a year of peaks and valleys for the former three-time state champion.
“Who cares? At this point, who cares?” Smith said. “You’re gonna have to beat somebody. … I don’t want to make it sound like an excuse saying that things are a little bit off (with so many super seniors).”
Also making his first appearance at the NCAA championships is heavyweight Luke Surber.
The sophomore from Tuttle vaulted himself to the 19th seed in the weight class after a run through the Big 12 Conference tournament that ended with a runner-up finish – in which he beat three conference foes whom had beaten him earlier in the season.
“Surber started to relax and fit in at heavyweight and just started to see himself like, ‘I can do this!’” Smith said. “I don’t think he really saw that until maybe late January. I’m just glad that I felt like I made a good decision keeping him in there, even during some ugly losses. There were a couple duals that weren’t good … but I knew that as we pressed forward there was a lot of potential to really bring it out a better wrestler.”
All three days of competition will be broadcast nationally. The morning sessions – 11 a.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday – will be available on ESPNU, while the evening sessions – 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Friday – will be on ESPN.
NCAA Wrestling Championships
Oklahoma State first-round matches
125: No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni vs. No. 26 Kysen Terukina (Iowa State)
133: No. 2Daton Fix vs. No. 31 Kyle Burwick (Wisconsin)
141: No. 25 Carter Young vs. No. 8 Grant Willits (Oregon State)
149: No. 9 Kaden Gfeller vs. No. 24 PJ Ogunsanya (Army)
157: No. 31 Wyatt Sheets vs. No. 2 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern)
174: No. 6 Dustin Plott vs. No. 27 Sal Perrine (Ohio)
184: No. 16 Dakota Geer vs. No. 17 Jeremiah Kent (Missouri)
HWT: No. 19 Luke Surber vs. No. 14 Luke Luffman (Illinois)
