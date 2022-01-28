History could be made this weekend in historic Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Oklahoma State wrestling hosts a pair of teams from the Hawkeye State – Northern Iowa and Iowa State – with the chance of winning the program’s 500th dual inside the arena bearing the name of the program’s greatest coach.
The Cowboys are just one win away from reaching that milestone, so the first opportunity will be at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Panthers. OSU then will get a chance to either build on its total or get second chance at achieving the mark with Sunday’s 2 p.m. dual vs. the Cyclones. Both duals will be available on ESPN+.
“This building in 1939 held first event was a wrestling match with (Ed) Gallagher’s team and named after Coach Gallagher,” Cowboy coach John Smith said Wednesday. “Five hundred of them, that’s impressive. I’m glad I’m part of them as an athlete and a coach, but we haven’t hit it yet. But we have every intention of hitting it.”
Obviously, the Cowboys will be vying for No. 500 inside GIA without their defending national champion.
With AJ Ferrari sidelined from Monday’s car wreck, Smith was uncertain earlier in the week as to who would replace him at 197 pounds.
“We’ll have someone,” Smith said. “I think for this weekend it is obviously possibly (184-pound starter) Dakota Geer moving up or Stika, Gavin. It would be one of those two. We do have (Kyle) Haas, a true freshman in redshirt, but he won’t even be in consideration for this weekend.”
Whoever takes the mat at the weight for Oklahoma State will not have to face a ranked opponent in Saturday’s dual, but the Cyclones boast the 16th-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds in sophomore Yonger Bastida.
Smith said he was hopeful that is the only weight that will need a replacement – unless it does end up being Geer moving up, then somebody else would have to fill in at 187.
He’s hopeful that sixth-ranked wrestler Travis Wittlake, who has missed the past two weekends with a minor injury, will be able return to the mat this weekend at 165 pounds. The only ranked wrestler at the weight from the weekend’s opponents is No. 18-ranked Austin Yant of Northern Iowa.
“Every day’s been a really great improvement in just having trust in his injury,” Smith said Wednesday. “I would expect him to be out there. … I’m sure we’ll see him, unless something happens between now and Saturday.”
Smith said Wittlake has been able to practice twice a day, but “not all of it on the mat” for the past week. And because of that, Smith did not seem too concerned about Wittlake’s conditioning if he were to return to the mat this weekend.
