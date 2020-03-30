Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team added another player to next year’s team.
Monday afternoon, Cal Baptist grad transfer Ferron Flavors, a 6-foot-3 guard, announced his decision on Twitter to transfer to OSU.
His message read: “First, I want to say I hope everyone is staying safe during this crazy time and may God be with you and your family. Secondly, I would like to say thank you God for blessing me and putting me in this position to choose where I can play the game I love! Also, I would like to thank Coach Croy and CBU for giving me a home to expand on my game but most importantly my faith. Next, I would like to thank all the wonderful institutions that recruited me during this process, I wish you all nothing but the best! With that being said I will be committing to Oklahoma State University to play for Coach Boynton in Stillwater next season! Let’s Work! Go Pokes!”
The Federal Way, Washington, native played in all 30 games this season and helped Cal Baptist to a 20-10 record. He was the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 13.4 points per game.
Flavors made 88 3-pointers this season, averaging 42.7 percent from behind the arc. OSU senior Thomas Dziagwa shot 41.5 percent from the 3-point line, making 76 from long range this season.
OSU will be the fourth college for Flavors. He played a season at South Mountain Community College and averaged 17.6 points, scoring more than 20 points in 12 games and posted a season-high 28 points on three different occasions.
Flavors next played one season at Fairfield University, scoring 12.3 points per game. He made 95 3-pointers that year.
He is the fifth player in this OSU recruiting class. Flavors joins Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Montreal Pena.
