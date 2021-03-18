Oklahoma State wrestling went 7-3 in the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Thursday in St. Louis.
The Cowboys, who qualified nine wrestlers, are in sixth among the team standings with 12.5 points. Iowa leads with 19, followed by Penn State at 17, Missouri with 14 and Arizona State and N.C. State ahead of OSU by half a point.
No. 4-seeded Boo Lewallen was the first Cowboy to advance to the second round, despite starting his match after Daton Fix at 133 pounds. With Fix, the top seed at his weight, closing in on a 16-3 major decision against No. 32 seed Cole Rhone of Bloomsburg, Lewallen picked up a pin for the Pokes in 1:26 over No. 29-seeded Kody Komara of Kent State.
Tenth-seeded Travis Wittlake just missed out on getting major decision at 165 pounds, knocking off No. 23 Joe Lee of Penn State by 8-1 decision.
The first upset for the Cowboys came at 174 pounds when No. 18-seed Dustin Plott earned a 7-5 decision over No. 15 Thomas Flitz of Appalachian State – and now must face Big 12 Conference champion and second-seeded Dememtrius Romero of Utah Valley.
The Cowboys then picked up a pair of bonus points.
Dakota Geer, seeded 11th at 184 pounds, won by 10-0 major decision over No. 22 Devin Kane of North Carolina, and No. 4-seeded AJ Ferrari picked up a technical fall over No. 29 Colin McCracken of Kent State at 197 pounds – which set up a rematch for Ferrari vs. South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan, the No. 13 seed at the NCAA who was the top seed at the Big 12 tournament and lost to Ferrari in the semifinals.
Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets beat the No. 32 seed in a pigtail match at 157 pounds after receiving a bid to the tournament after the brackets were released. However, he then lost to top-seeded Ryan Deakin of Northwestern by 10-3 decision.
Also getting bumped to the consolations were 125-pounder Trevor Mastrogiovanni and heavyweight Austin Harris. Mastrogiovanni, the No. 21 seed, lost a close 4-3 decision to No. 12-seeded Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern. Harris lost by 9-0 major decision to Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz, the No. 4 seed.
The second session of the NCAA tournament begins at 5 p.m., and will be televised on ESPN2. Individual mat broadcasts are available on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.
