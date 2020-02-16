Nick Piccininni has heard John Smith talk about “expect the unexpected” in Bedlam for the past five years.
The Oklahoma State wrestling coach brings it up to the media and wrestlers every year – in Bedlam wrestling, somebody is going to pull off a big upset, you just have to avoid being on the wrong end of it.
It was starting to look like that could be the case for the redshirt senior from East Setauket, New York, in his final dual against in-state rival Oklahoma.
Clinging onto a narrow lead against unranked Christian Moody, Piccininni, the No. 4-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, locked up a cradle and closed out his home career inside Gallagher-Iba Arena with a pin in Bedlam.
“It's pretty cool,” Piccininni said. “I would definitely take all that with a dominant performance over that (pin), personally, but it's not the way it went. So I guess that's pretty cool, too.”
It was one of four bonus-point victories for the Cowboys in a 27-8 victory over the Sooners – with each team being deducted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after the match at 184 pounds.
The first lopsided victory for OSU came a match prior to Piccininni – with the dual starting at 174 pounds.
After Oklahoma won two of the first three matches – a 10-5 decision by Anthony Mantanona over Joe Smith at 174 pounds, and a late rally by Jake Woodley to upset Dakota Geer by 10-9 decision at 197 – OSU sent out Austin Harris at heavyweight.
John Smith admitted after the match the two early wins by the Sooners forced his hand to go with Harris in the match. But it proved to be the right one anyway.
Harris controlled much of the match, scoring five takedowns on his way to a 13-5 major decision.
“I think it shows that he's fighting for the job,” Smith said. “He wants to wrestle in the Big 12 and he wants to he wants to be the man so you know, it's a good effort on his part.”
Following the back-to-back bonus-point wins for OSU, the match at 133 pounds had some fireworks from the opening whistle.
Oklahoma’s Tommy Hoskins opened with a takedown and nearfall of OSU’s Reece Witcraft, who responded in like with a takedown and nearfall of his own before the end of the first period. Oklahoma State’s true freshman would maintain the momentum the remainder of the match for an 11-7 decision.
“Don't get up and go get a Coke, because you may miss something with that kid,” John Smith said.
OU (4-7 overall, 2-6 Big 12 Conference) would get its final win of the dual at 141 pounds with All-American redshirt sophomore Dom Demas.
There would be little action throughout the match, with Demas scoring the only two takedowns – one in the first period and the other in the third – for a narrow 4-3 decision.
“If he could blitz the guy a little bit more, like the first minute really blitz him, he’s got really good hips and there wasn’t a lot of wrestling that took place,” OU coach Lou Rosselli said. “But I was pleased to see him shoot two or three times – that’s two or three times more than he’s been shooting. He hit some finishes … so for him, that’s an improvement.”
The Cowboys (13-2, 7-1) would close out the dual with three fairly convincing matches – in which only one takedown was given up to an OU wrestler.
Boo Lewallen coasted to a 14-1 major decision over Jacob Butler at 149 pounds, while Wyatt Sheets had to rally in the third period but with two takedowns and a two-point nearfall won by 8-3 decision.
In his first home Bedlam dual, redshirt freshman Travis Wittlake didn’t allow the change in the dual order get to him at 165 pounds – wrestling nearly two hours after the dual started.
Wittlake said he spent a good portion of the dual resting his eyes and “getting mentally prepared” in the wrestling room. It worked out well, because he steamrolled Oklahoma’s Elijah Joseph for a 19-4 technical fall in the third period.
“Personally, I like wrestling on my feet, I've never been much of a 'pinner' my whole career,” Wittlake said. “So I always love wrestling on my feet, being on my feet, that's where I'm most comfortable. Obviously, also comfortable everywhere but on my feet is just really where I prefer.”
OSU will go from its oldest wrestling rival to its most heated rival with a road trip to No. 1-ranked Iowa next Sunday to close out the dual schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.