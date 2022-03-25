The fourth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys hosted Kansas (8-11) to start the Big 12 Conference season Friday night at O’Brate Stadium before a crowd of 6,000 fans.
The Jayhawks have been a thorn in the side of the Cowboys by winning three out of the last five series between the teams. Kansas came in as road veterans playing their last 12 games on the road with a record of 5-7. The Cowboys entered the game on an eight-game winning streak.
Redshirt senior Daniel Hegarty (2-1) with a 7.62 era drew his first start for the Jayhawks.
Cowboy ace Justin Campbell (2-1) with a 2.15 era started for the home team after throwing a no-hitter against Kansas last year.
Caleb Upshaw gave Kansas a 2-0 lead in the second inning with his third home run of the year in Alumni Allie in left center field. The Pokes answered in the bottom of the inning with a three-run home run from Chase Adkison just inside the left field foul pole driving in Brett Brown who was hit by a pitch, and David Mendham, who had singled.
“There is no better feeling than putting that cowboy hat on,” Adkison said.
The Cowboy tradition is to put the cowboy hat on the batter hitting a home run as he returns to the dugout.
“It was a change up in,” he said about the pitch that was sent sailing into the Cowboy bullpen.
The Cowboys added a run in the fifth inning when Nolan McLean doubled to left center field driving in Jake Thompson who had walked.
Kansas shortstop Maui Ahuna entered the game in second place in the Big 12 hitting .444. Campbell struck out Ahuna three consecutive times and on his last at bat, Ahuna flied out to center field dropping Ahuna’s batting average to .400.
Campbell pitched a complete game giving up three hits, striking out nine, and stranding two runners.
“The defense was great, I couldn’t have done that without them behind me,” Campbell said.
Several Cowboy players made highlight reel plays in the field. Jake Thompson made a diving catch of a line drive down the left field line. Marcus Brown made a catch over his shoulder in shallow center field on a bloop hit that looked like it would fall in for a double. Caeden Trenkle made a diving catch of a shallow fly ball in center field that appeared to get lost in the lights.
“Our offense was great too. That helped me pitch with the lead. When you have the lead you can’t hold back anything,” Campbell said.
“I thought it was a beautiful display of elite pitching, tremendous team defense, and couple of key swings of the bat,” coach Josh Holliday said. “I told the team – you can’t just buy a ticket on Friday night and watch Justin pitch, you have to take an active role in scoring and competing, and I meant that jokingly. Our defense was fantastic. It was a good team win in a two hour and five-minute game. It had to be well pitched on both sides.”
The second game of the three-game series will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at O’Brate Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.