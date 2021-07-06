When Oklahoma State men’s basketball fans pack inside Gallagher-Iba Arena this winter, they’ll notice new faces sitting beside Mike Boynton on the Cowboy bench.
Boynton was busy earlier this spring and summer working to replace two assistant coaches who departed OSU following the Cowboys’ run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Shortly after the Cowboys’ exit in Indianapolis, assistant coach Cannen Cunningham announced he and OSU were mutually parting ways. He was leaving Stillwater to help manage his brother, Cade, in the NBA after two years at OSU. Cade Cunningham is projected as the No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.
In late May, assistant coach Erik Pastrana accepted a job at Florida working for Gators’ coach Mike White. Pastrana, a Miami, Florida, native earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida State.
Losing Pastrana after two years wasn’t easy, but it’s also a move Boynton understood and helped make happen.
“It was hard, but this stuff isn’t personal,” Boynton said. “I love Eric. He’s like one of my best friends in the whole world. Mike White called me on like a Wednesday afternoon and Eric was actually in Florida at the time visiting his grandmother or someone. I’ve known Eric long enough and we have a strong enough relationship that I always knew there are certain jobs that you know if they call your guy – and that was one for him. I told Mike White that Eric is in Florida, because I wanted to get this thing moving on. I didn’t want that part to drag on and then I have to do it a month later.
“I told him, ‘Eric is in Florida, and if you call him, he’ll probably come to your campus tomorrow.’ Low and behold, Eric was in Gainesville the next day. By the end of the week, he had taken the job. I respect that. I always want guys to do what they feel – players or staff – to make that choice for themselves. I hated to lose him for sure. I wish him well. If we get matched up in the SEC Challenge, I hope we beat him by 30. I’ll give him a hug and I’ll try to help him with his next scout if we’ve played someone else he’s playing. That’s the competitive part of it and you have to be able to separate that.”
Two weeks after Pastrana’s departure, Boynton announced two hirings and some changes among the current staff. Scott Sutton has transitioned from assistant coach to the newly created role of director of basketball administration. Barry Hinson is officially back on staff as an analyst after his position was eliminated last year due to budget cuts.
Additionally, Boynton hired David Cason and Larry Blunt to fill his two other assistant coach positions. That came after Boynton hired Terrence Rencher as an assistant coach.
After all of the changes, Boynton once again has a full staff entering his fifth year as the Cowboys’ coach. All three of his assistants are Black coaches – something Boynton didn’t think about until he was asked this summer.
“I don’t know how much thought I’ve given to that,” Boynton said. “A recruit’s dad told me about it and he thought it was cool. I thought about it, and I don’t know if celebrate is the right word, because that wasn’t part of that deal. I wanted the best guys we can get that could help us win, and they just happen to all be African-American males who have strong reputations in our profession.
"I look forward to helping those guys. The goal for all of my assistants is to be in position to be head coaches. If someone is hiring a head coach from my staff, that probably means we’re adding to the number, so that’s one thing to be conscious of.”
He even went further, talking about the increase in Black coaches being hired around the country. It’s something he’s proud of, but he also knows the pressure is on them to succeed.
“Those guys got those opportunities because they deserved them, earned them and someone believed they could afford them that,” Boynton said. “But, there’s no question that the climate of what’s happening in our country had an effect on some of the decision makers’ thought processes. I think that’s a good thing, because the more open-minded you are, the better chance you get to get the best person. If you don’t have a broader view of clients or prospects, you’re probably going to miss out on some people.
“… I think it’s a good thing, and I think there is a net of about 22 this year from 95 at this time last year – Black coaches in Div. I – so there are about 112 or something. Now, the deal is those guys have to do their job well, because it won’t take long if they don’t – they won’t have them and there’s no guarantee another Black coach will get that opportunity. Everyone who has gotten a job, I’ve tried to reach out and tell them, ‘I’m proud of you, congratulations, but you’ve got to be good now.’”
Injury update
Early in the 2020-21 season, the Cowboys lost two guards to season-ending knee injuries. Chris Harris’ second year with OSU ended the same way his first did – a torn ACL. He played only one game and scored four points in the contest.
Donovan Williams’ freshman campaign was derailed after six games. The former Mr. Basketball in Nebraska attempted only nine shots and didn’t score any points.
Both have been rehabbing to get back on the court for the upcoming season.
“They’re OK,” Boynton said. “Donovan is a little bit further ahead. His injury wasn’t as severe. He didn’t need a full-on surgery – I think he just had a small scope or quick procedure. Chris was more standard and it was his second one, so we’ve taken it a bit slower with him. Neither one of them are in full contact competition now, but Donovan is doing a little bit more than Chris is at this moment.”
Dziagwa enters coaching realm
After one season of playing professionally in Lithuania, former OSU guard Thomas Dziagwa announced he accepted a graduate assistant spot at St. Louis under former OSU coach Travis Ford.
Dziagwa was recruited to OSU by Ford before his departure in 2016. Dziagwa played one year for Brad Underwood before three years under Boynton.
Dziagwa will also join former Cowboy guard and teammate Phil Forte on staff in St. Louis. Ford was hired as an assistant coach a month after he accepted the same role at UT-Rio Grande Valley.
“It’s awesome man, I’m happy for him,” Boynton said of Dziagwa. “I think he’s always kind of had that in the back of his mind. He grew up around it. His dad coached. His brother coached. His mom lived it, but not coaching, but she was there with his dad. I think he’s always, at some point, thought that’s where he would land. He tried his hand at playing, and now he’s getting his career started. I think he’ll do great. Obviously, he has tremendous work ethic and that will translate. I think he’ll do well for them,”
No news on NCAA sanctions
It’s been more than a year since the NCAA handed the Cowboys sanctions after the FBI probe into the Lamont Evans scandal. OSU appealed the NCAA penalties.
Yet, more than 13 months later, there is still no news on the matter.
“I wish there was, I really do,” Boynton said. “It’s maybe the most frustrating thing I’ve ever been through professionally. This has just been disappointing. There is no reason this takes this long, but there is nothing to share, unfortunately.
“I wish there, mostly because I get asked about every day when I call a kid, and I want to give them an answer, because this isn’t good enough for parents, especially when coaches are telling them they know for sure what’s coming. That’s how the game goes. It is what it is, but they’re going to tell me any day now for five months.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.