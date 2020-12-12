Dillon Stoner set the tone on the banks of Brazos River on the second play of the game.
Hauling in a pass from Spencer Sanders, Stoner took an angle to break the ankles of three Baylor defenders and coast into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown. And just 18 seconds into the game, the rout was on.
Oklahoma State, behind more big plays from Stoner – and nearly 200 yards rushing from a fourth-string running back – blew the doors off the Bears for a 42-3 win in OSU’s first victory at McLane Stadium, and its first win in Waco, Texas, since 2009.
“We had a great game plan going in, the plays that we were able to score on, we really liked going into the week,” Stoner said. “Spencer (Sanders) delivered three perfect balls, and I was fortunate enough to make the play on it. So it was definitely a lot of fun today.”
It was announced by ESPN prior to the game that there were 47 players, coaches, staff members and other personnel not available in the contest, with many – but not all – of them due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Baylor program. Included in those out was Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, who once was the OC at Oklahoma State for Mike Gundy more than 10 years ago.
But the Cowboys were also without some key contributors on offense.
Gundy announced on his pregame radio show that Chuba Hubbard, who hasn’t played since Bedlam, was opting out to start preparing for the NFL. And fellow running back LD Brown was sidelined for the third game in a row.
But the biggest blow was being without Tylan Wallace, who was injured on a touchdown catch against TCU the week before.
That’s what set up the chance for Stoner to explode in the role usually demanded by Wallace.
Stoner had a career game with eight catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns – with several other catches setting the Cowboys up in the red zone for eventual touchdowns in the running game. The total was the third-best clip by a receiver in program history behind a 300-yard game by Adarius Bowman in 2006 and James Washington’s 296-yard output against Pittsburgh in 2016.
“I was happy for the kid, it was a big day, a huge day for him,” said Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, who is also the receivers coach. “Obviously we’ve got one more ball game, but really it’s the end of his career here, unless he decides to come back for that super senior year, but for him to end it like this today is awesome. Dream come true for him, and for me just to see his excitement.
“You could kind of see it in his eyes, I’ve got to be honest, I thought he was going to have a really good day. I’m glad it worked out, because just how he took the field today was different, and I’m so happy for the kid.”
Dezmon Jackson got his third start at tailback, but sustained an injury in the second quarter that forced the Cowboys to go to fourth-stringer and true freshman Dominic Richardson.
But like Jackson in his start two weeks ago, Richardson churned up the Baylor defense.
The freshman from Oklahoma City who had signed his letter of intent with TCU but left the program in the spring and enrolled with OSU in August, carried the ball 23 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Included in his runs was a gain of 53 yards, which was the second-longest run of the season for the Oklahoma State offense.
“The freshman running back was able to have a big day and run hard,” Gundy said.
While it was a bounce-back game for the Oklahoma State offense, which sputtered against TCU last weekend, the Cowboy defense – which was also without Rodarius Williams and saw Trace Ford go down mid-game with an injury – held an opponent to single digits for the third time this season, and it was the first game they prevented a touchdown.
The defense forced 11 punts and held the Bears at bay for the entire first half. Six of BU’s six drives in the first half ended in punts – the only other being the end of the half, but was originally stopped for a punt but was extended with a penalty for running into the kicker – with the defense holding Baylor to six first downs with 52 total yards and zero rushing yards.
By game’s end, Baylor mustered just 156 yards of offense – 86 through the air, 70 on the ground – with 12 first downs. The Bears passed the 50-yard line just twice, with the second instance coming with backup quarterback Jacob Zeno, a dual threat option, behind center and putting together the only scoring drive that finished with a 40-yard field goal with eight minutes remaining in the game.
“We still know how to play really great defense here,” junior safety Kolby Harvell-Peel said.
The Cowboys closed out the season as one of just five Big 12 Conference teams to play all 10 games allowed, and finished 7-3 overall with a 6-3 record in conference play – finishing third behind Iowa State and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State will now wait to find out who and where it will play next with the bowl games to be announced in about a week. While several teams have already opted out of playing a bowl game, such as Boston College and Pitt, Gundy affirmed they will play in a bowl.
“We’re just going to stay the course,” Gundy said. “As I said earlier, we’ve been clearly one of the best teams in the country in COVID and dealing with it, so hopefully we can stay as healthy as possible and give the guys a chance to play in another game.”
