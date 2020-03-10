The Saint Louis Billikens came to Reynolds stadium on a four-game winning streak and a 10-4 record. OSU (12-5) stopped the winning streak and routed the Billikens 22-4 after collecting 20 hits and smashing four home runs.
The Pokes went on top in the second inning scoring five runs on three hits, including a two-run home run by Brock Mathis that was hit up in the air and rode a south wind to just clear the left field wall. Kaden Polcovich added a two-run double.
The Cowboys ran the score to 9-0 after adding four runs in the third after Hueston Morrill hit a solo home run and Mathis hit back to back home runs with his second home run scoring three runs after leaving the yard and landing on the OSU softball field on the north side of the stadium.
OSU added three runs in the fifth after Caeden Trenkle doubled home a run and Polcovich added a run-scoring triple to bring the score to 12-0.
After the Billikens scored two runs in the top of the sixth, the Pokes sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, scoring seven runs to push the score to 19-2.
Polkovich hit a grand-slam home run over the right field wall, giving him seven RBIs on the night. Max Hewitt doubled and scored one of four runs in the game. Trenkle was hit in the head by a pitch and remained in the game to score on Polkovich’s home run.
After Saint Louis scored two runs in the top of the seventh, Polkovich came to bat in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and needing a single to hit for the cycle. After smashing the first pitch foul past first base, Polkovich watched four pitches for balls and drew a walk.
The Pokes finished scoring in the game in the bottom of the eighth when Cade Cabbiness hit a three-run home run over the fence in left field to make the final score 22-4. Cabbiness ended the game with four hits and four RBIs.
Five Cowboy pitchers scattered 10 hits over nine innings. Wyatt Cheney, a freshman from Bertram, Texas, started and gave up two hits and no runs over three innings.
Kale Davis pitched the fourth and fifth innings, allowing two hits and one run while picking up the win to run his record to 2-0. Colton Bowman and Nate Peterson pitched one inning each with Bowman giving up four hits and three runs. Peterson allowed only one hit and no runs. John Kelly pitched the final two shut-out innings allowing one hit and recording six strikeouts.
“It was a good game. We got a lot of contributions from lots of kids. We got a lot of guys to the mound which is good. The guys in the lineup did a good job; we had good production from top to bottom. We played good clean defense. We were able to put separation between us and St. Louis in innings two and three with some home runs. It was a good performance by our team,” said coach Josh Holliday.
“Any home run is the best feeling in the game,” said Mathis. “It was obviously in the back of my head about hitting three home runs in a row, but then I got too big with my pop up to first,” Mathis added. “I just wanted to put my best swing on the ball (needing a single to hit for the cycle). You can’t really press for those things because you are going to get yourself out. Hitting for the cycle was on my mind a little bit, but you just try not to think about it,” Polcovich said.
The Cowboys face the Billikens Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Allie P. Reynolds stadium. Admission is free. After that game, only three games remain at Reynolds stadium when Fresno State comes to town for a three-game series starting on Friday.
The new O’Brate stadium will open March 20 when former U.S. President George W. Bush will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at 5:49 p.m. before a game with TCU.
