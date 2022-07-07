Oklahoma State football isn’t the preseason front-runner, but the Cowboys are considered contenders near the top of the conference.
The Big 12 Conference released its media-selected preseason football poll Thursday afternoon, and Oklahoma State checked in at third place, trailing Baylor and Oklahoma. Of 41 ballots, nine first-place votes went to the Cowboys.
After securing the No. 1 spot for six consecutive years, the Sooners are no longer the preseason favorite. For the first time, that spot belongs to Baylor, the defending conference champion that kept OSU a few inches away from a Big 12 title. The Bears collected 17 first-place votes, and OU stands at No. 2 with 12 first-place votes.
Baylor garnered 365 points in the poll, OU had 354 and OSU received 342. There is a significant drop-off between OSU and the No. 4 team – Texas, which picked up 289 points.
The first-place votes were spread among five teams. No. 4 Texas received two first-place votes, and a single vote went to No. 6 Iowa State.
The Cowboys advanced one spot from their preseason standing in the 2021 poll, which showed more agreement among voters than this year’s poll did. In 2021, Oklahoma picked up 35 of the 39 first-place votes, and all others went to Iowa State.
The predictions proved to be inaccurate. The Sooners and Cyclones finished the season behind Baylor and OSU, teams that received no first-place preseason votes.
This year, although Oklahoma checked in at second place in the preseason poll, the Sooners had only one individual (punter Michael Turk) on the preseason All-Big 12 team, along with Newcomer of the Year honors for quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Kansas State had a league-high six representatives on the All-Big 12 team, but the Wildcats received no first-place votes in the preseason poll, checking in at No. 5.
The Cowboys have three All-Big 12 preseason honorees: quarterback Spencer Sanders, defensive end Collin Oliver and safety Jason Taylor II.
OSU opens its season Sept. 1 against Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys start Big 12 play against projected conference champion Baylor on Oct. 1 in Waco, Texas.
Follow News Press sports reporter Hallie Hart on Twitter @halliehart for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.