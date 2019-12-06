Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State clawed back to come out with a victory over No. 12 Princeton, 18-15, Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The 125 pound match pitted No. 3 Nick Piccininni and No. 4 Pat Glory against each other. Glory came out swinging and took a two-point lead over the Cowboy with a takedown. Later in the first period, Piccininni tied up the match as he got a two-point reversal. In the following period, Glory nearly had Piccininni nearly pinned with a cradle on the edge of the mat. Piccininni broke free and earned his second reversal of the match bring the score a little closer, 6-4, in favor of Glory. The third period started with Glory choosing to have both wrestlers on their feet. It ended up being a smart decision for Glory as he wound up with another takedown. The match ended as Glory was able to ride out Piccininni, giving Glory the upset victory and taking back the lead for Princeton.
Before that thriller of a match, Princeton had won three over the Cowboys.
The first match of the night ended up being a forfeit at 165 pounds in favor of the Cowboys. Travis Wittlake was awarded the win and the Cowboys took a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers clawed back into the dual one match at a time, starting at 174 pounds. Kevin Parker of Princeton held Oklahoma State’s Andrew Shomers at bay for most of the match, allowing only an escape and giving up a penalty point in the third period. Parker’s first period takedown and reversal in the third gave him the win to start the Tigers' rally.
At 184 pounds, the Tigers’ Travis Stefanik continued the success. He came up with a takedown a minute into the match. Anthony Montalvo was able to get away and earn himself a point after a brief 30 seconds on the ground. Late into the first period, Montalvo was in deep on a shot, but couldn’t finish it before time expired. Montalvo chose bottom in the second and came away with another escape right off the whistle, tying the match 2-2. A stalling call gave Montalvo the lead late in the second. Again, Motalvo was in deep but couldn’t finish before the buzzer. Stefanik chose down in the third and got away, tying up the match 3-3. The match went into sudden death overtime where Stefanik was able to get the win, tying up the team scores at 6 apiece.
With a chance to break the deadlock for the Tigers at 197 pounds, second-ranked Patrick Brucki put on a takedown clinic over OSU’s Dakota Geer. Brucki finished the match with five total takedowns en route to a 12-6 victory, thus putting Princeton out in front, 9-6.
Coach John Smith wasn’t happy with the start the Cowboys had Friday.
“We just didn’t have much of an attitude tonight," he said. "When we needed an attitude because things were getting a little tough we didn’t have one.”
Auston Harris came though for the Cowboys and put a stop to the Princeton run. He fell down early in the match after a takedown, but rallied in the second period after a reversal and nearly a pin, before Aidan Conner recovered. Harris won the match 5-2, tying up the team scores once again.
Harris was aware of the impact his win had.
“It felt good to get back on the right track and get momentum back on our side," he said. "I think since I’m smaller that I have a better gas tank than a lot of these big guys, and that is a big advantage for me.”
The Cowboys regained control over the next few matches.
Reece Witcraft won a decision over Princeton’s Sean Pierson, 8-3, in the 133-pound match. Witcraft was able to score two takedowns in the first period and another in the third to clinch the win.
Dusty Hone won in a close match at 141 pounds. He entered the third period up 3-0 over the Tigers' Marshall Keller. Keller came out with a new energy in the third, scoring a takedown to try to get back into it. Hone escaped and Keller earned another takedown, moving the score 4-4. In clutch fashion, Hone got a reversal and was awarded the riding time point to win the match 7-4.
Boo Lewallen was able to put the Cowboys up by 6 after a 7-4 victory that started out with two first-period takedowns for OSU.
Princeton’s Quincy Monday was looking for a pin to tie up the team scores, but was unable to get it over Wyatt Sheets. Monday scored an early takedown and Sheets got away. In the second period, Sheets chose bottom and once again broke free from Monday, tying the score 2-2. Monday took bottom to start the third and got away from Sheets to give him the 3-2 win.
The Cowboys will be in Norman on Dec. 15 for a Bedlam dual with Oklahoma.
