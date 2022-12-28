A whirlwind of change meant Oklahoma State football’s trip to Phoenix, Arizona, to play Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl would provide an opportunity to see what’s in store for 2023.
And while there’s no telling until next fall, perhaps it did exactly that.
The Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to the Badgers on Tuesday evening at Chase Field featured an offense that, in its 13th performance of the year, couldn’t effectively rush the ball. It featured a fatigued defense that bent but certainly didn’t break. And it featured the continuance of an unwelcome stretch that included six losses in the final seven games of the season.
“We're really proud of the team. I told the team in the locker room that we came out here with a little bit of a reduced roster. New guys were involved, and we had to kind of find our way,” said Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, who’s now 11-6 in bowl games. “And guys competed, practiced hard for three weeks, had a great week of practice out here. So I was proud of them.”
With four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders in the transfer portal, and with redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy not dressed out with what’s been reported as a shoulder issue, true freshman Garret Rangel was called upon to start for a third time this season.
The first couple of drives were reminiscent of his first two starts in a Week 9 loss at Kansas and a rain-filled loss to West Virginia in the regular-season finale. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12 Conference) mustered 18 yards of offense in their first seven plays.
Then, on the heels of an interception in the end zone from senior safety Trey Rucker, things changed – or so it seemed.
On the very next play, Rangel threw a screen out wide to fellow true freshman Stephon Johnson, who evaded a couple of defenders and broke a couple of tackles for an 84-yard touchdown to give the Pokes their first and only lead of the game.
That was an outlier, though. Excluding Johnson’s catch-and-run score, the Cowboys had 37 yards of offense at halftime. At the break, OSU running backs Ollie Gordon and Deondre Jackson combined for 22 yards on seven carries, once again turning the offense one-dimensional and, thus, predictable.
“Well, there's areas we need to improve. I mean, I don't think it's any question. We need to do a better job of running the football,” Gundy said after his team’s season-worst 52 yards rushing against the Badgers. “We established the runs. We struggled to run the football this year. We have to be able to rush the football to allow us to throw the football, first off.”
If the Cowboys were able to run the ball, and if that correlated to keeping the offense on the field longer, then the defense wouldn’t have been evidently exhausted in the first half and into the early parts of the second. And while that wasn’t the only factor, it certainly played a part.
OSU’s defense held its own in the game’s early stages, limiting Wisconsin to just 3 points after the Badgers’ first three drives. After all, defensive coordinator Derek Mason was tasked with slowing down a rushing attack led by star sophomore running back Braelon Allen, who told reporters on Monday that he figured he’d find success based on what he saw from the Cowboys on film.
But Mason’s unit wasn’t ever on the sidelines for too long before having to make its way back onto the field. In fact, OSU’s longest possession of the first half was 1 minute and 42 seconds, and three of the Cowboys’ first seven drives lasted less than 30 seconds.
“This is one of those games, like we've had three or four times this year, where they're on the field too much,” Gundy said of his defense, which allowed Wisconsin to rush for 258 yards. “But what I have to do is say hypothetically, offensively, if we would have stayed on the field more, maybe a normal transition of a game, wouldn't have been quite like that.”
That culminated in the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) scoring touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to take a 17-7 lead into halftime. And it seemed as if that weariness was going to continue into the second half, too, as Wisconsin capitalized on Rangel’s first of two interceptions with a 20-yard score from Allen midway through the third quarter.
It didn’t, though.
Actually, on Wisconsin’s next drive, Cowboys safety Lyrik Rawls blitzed off the edge and delivered a hit on Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf that jarred the ball loose. Defensive end Kody Walterscheid recovered for the Pokes, giving hope to a squad that hadn’t displayed much of it.
The Cowboys forced the Badgers to punt on their final three possessions of the game, including a three-and-out on two of those, which allowed Rangel and the offense to find a rhythm after not having one throughout the final handful of games this season.
That’s when the Pokes used 10 plays to march 80 yards down the field and into the end zone. It was a drive capped with a fourth-and-goal play from the 1 that turned into a score when Rangel was wrapped up and being taken to the ground when he flicked it to Gordon in the end zone.
Roughly 10 minutes later, trailing 24-17, the Cowboys took the field in hopes of stringing together a game-tying drive that would’ve erased all of their mishaps leading up to that moment. It would’ve given the Pokes a chance to put the punctuation on this season – and head into 2023 – riding the momentum of a second come-from-behind bowl win in as many years.
And on the second play of the drive, Rangle was intercepted for a second and final time, effectively slamming the door shut on any comeback bid.
“We had a shot,” Gundy said. “We had the ball, had a chance to go down and make it really interesting.”
“I know he competed. Again, without watching tape, there's times he missed some throws,” Gundy said of Rangel, who was 14 of 31 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and equally as many interceptions. “I know he competed, I know he fought, but I could tell there's times he did miss throws.”
Gundy and Co. will now head into an offseason that’ll have questions to be answered.
They’ll have to figure out who will lead the offense next season. They’ll have to figure out if they have the right coaches in place. They’ll, of course, have to figure out which players come and go through the program’s doors between now and next fall.
And by the time they’ve answered those questions, it’ll be time to get back to the grind – working toward where the program aspires to be instead of worrying about where it’s been, or even where it was in 2022.
“We have to take all those things into consideration and make decisions based on what's best for the future as we move forward kind of with this new era of college football,” Gundy said. “And as we're going through these changes, we need to try to do a good job of being out front to give our players the best chance to play better when we start again next September.”
