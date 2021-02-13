With the postseason looming next month, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team did itself a favor Saturday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowboys avoided a detrimental loss.
They couldn’t ever officially put Kansas State away, despite leading by double digits for most of the second half. In the end, the Cowboys beat a K-State team that hasn’t won a game since December.
OSU won 67-60, bouncing back from a road loss at Kansas on Monday. The Cowboys (13-6 overall, 6-6 Big 12 Conference) have split their last seven Big 12 games, with the last back-to-back wins coming a month ago against both teams from the Sunflower State.
“What mattered most is our defensive intensity,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “We got to a point where we found some really good rhythm offensively for about five or six possessions in a row and gave ourselves a chance. I thought the defensive focus to start the game was excellent and it carried us onto a victory today.”
K-State (5-17, 1-12) last won Dec. 29 when it hosted Omaha, but has now dropped 12-straight games. Saturday’s win marked the fourth-straight for OSU over the Wildcats, as it has swept the regular season series the past two years.
The win seemed intact early in the second half when the Cowboys pushed a 16-point margin to a 20-point lead in the first 1 minute and 21 seconds of the half. That quick spurt was matched by a 16-0 KSU run over the next four minutes.
“The run started from a lack of continuing to be dialed in defensively,” Boynton said. “We let our guard down on the defensive end and they got the best shots they got in that 16-0 run. They got those, the best shots of the game, in that run. We started to get a little bit better execution offensively, and then we got some stops again, so that is what really led to it.
“Everything with this team starts on the defensive end. When we’re dialed in and we’re flying around deflecting balls and rebounding and we can get out and run, we can play with and beat anybody in the country – I still contend that.”
OSU snapped out of the streak the same way it began the half – with a 3-pointer from freshman star Cade Cunningham, who led the Cowboys with 15 points. It was followed quickly by buckets from sophomores Avery Anderson and Kalib Boone, pushing the lead back to double digits.
The Cowboys’ lead never shrunk below eight points until the final bucket of the game, which was a KSU 3-pointer with 0:08 remaining.
OSU shot 10 of 28 from 3-point range against the Wildcats. It was a season-high in 3-pointers attempted as the previous high of 26 was done in three different games this year.
Most of the Cowboys’ 3s came against the KSU zone defense.
“I feel like we just ran offense at a high level and we started off early defending, so it gave us transition 3’s and open looks,” Walker said. “I feel like none of our 3s were really forced. All of them were pretty wide open. So we were just playing within our offense and playing at a high level today. That was the shots we took. So we’ll live with them.”
Grad transfer Ferron Flavors and Cunningham each sank a trio of 3s, while freshman Rondel Walker and grad transfer Bryce Williams knocked down a pair. Walker and Williams each scored 10 points, but Flavors was happy to sink the most 3-pointers in a game since the second game of the season – where he made 3 of 5 from long range against Texas Southern.
“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable and getting more comfortable game-by-game, practice-by-practice,” Flavors said. “There’s still times when coaches have to remind me of different little things, but that happens when I’ve been out a month from playing. Just getting back into the flow of things, be a good teammate, that’s really what my focus is on.”
OSU will remain at home for its next game. It will host Iowa State on Tuesday. The tip-off time was moved up to 3 p.m.
Win despite Likekele’s absence
For the first time all season, the Cowboys played without junior point guard Isaac Likekele. It also the first Big 12 game he has missed in his career.
Despite missing his 10.2 points and 7 rebounds per game, along with his leadership, the Cowboys were able to earn the victory.
“This was the first game Ice was healthy for, and I say healthy kind of with an asterisk because obviously he’s not completely healthy, but he wasn’t sick today, that he didn’t play,” Boynton said. “Certainly, it’s the first one he’s been eligible that he didn’t start. It’s definitely an adjustment for everybody else and an adjustment for him, but I thought his energy on the bench – he was like another coach for us and he was preaching the right things. I think it says a lot. He is our most experienced guy. He’s the guy who’s been through this the most. Coming off a loss and playing a team who the guys maybe could overlook if they don’t prepare the right way, I think the guys for the most part did a good job. He did a really good job of trying to lead even though he didn’t dress today and play.”
Turnovers still an issue
The Cowboys are averaging 14.6 turnovers per game, despite posting 19 and 21 in the past two games. It’s an issue Boynton wants to fix.
On Friday, he said he coaches made the OSU players run during practice this week if they committed too many turnovers. He hoped it would help bring those turnover numbers down in the games.
Yet, on Saturday, the Cowboys committed 17 in the win over K-State.
Walker said they came more from the Cowboys being aggressive, instead of careless ones that drive coaches crazy. However, his coach still wants to see that number decline moving forward.
“The number is definitely too high,” Boynton said. “Now, I’ll need to go back to the film and figure out where they’re coming from. There is always a couple questionable ones. I think Rondel’s (Walker) charge – it’s a bang, bang play that one is – Bernie’s (Kouma) screen. We want to be in the 12-13 range, so we’re not in the 20s like we have been the past few games, but we still want to get that number down closer to single digits rather than double.”
