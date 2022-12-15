The Oklahoma State football program’s list of departures grew longer on Thursday afternoon. Cowboys starting cornerback Jabbar Muhammad is entering the transfer portal.
The news was first shared by Cody Nagel of 247Sports, and Muhammad has since confirmed the report to the News Press.
A junior out of Desoto, Texas, Muhammad made a massive impact for the Pokes in 2022. He recorded 48 tackles, one interception and nine pass deflections this season, playing virtually every position in the OSU’s injury-riddled secondary.
Muhammad played in all 14 games as a sophomore, even making his first collegiate start during the Cowboys’ comeback win over Notre Dame in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
Now, less than a year after his first start in bright orange, he’s headed elsewhere.
He becomes the 14th Cowboy, and the seventh defender, to enter the portal, which is open until Jan. 18.
In the portal at the time of publication, in order of announcement: Mason Cobb (LB), Na’Drian Dizadare (LB), Preston Hickey (DT), Rashad Dixon (WR), Kanion Williams (S), Spencer Sanders (QB), Braylin Presley (WR), Eli Russ (OL), Thomas Harper (S), Dominic Richardson (RB), Trace Ford (DE), Langston Anderson (WR), Demarco Jones (CB), Jabbar Muhammad (CB).
