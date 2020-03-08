TULSA – What was originally shaping up to be a competition turned into a blowout for the Big 12 Conference wrestling championship.
Oklahoma State lost just one match over the entire two sessions of Sunday’s final day at the BOK Center, and ran away with its eighth-straight conference title – beating the field by 31 points.
“Those are important stats for the program. It’s something you haven’t done since 1928 – 1921 through 1928 – so any time you tie or break a record at Oklahoma State in wrestling, you’re doing something,” Cowboy coach John Smith said. “I’m glad this team got to feel that this year – it’s been a little bit of a struggle for us, but we did wrestle our best that we wrestled all season. …
“Winning a conference championship for us is important. It doesn’t get old with winning it. It doesn’t get old.”
The Cowboys had clinched the crown before its four finalists even started warming up for the day.
Oklahoma State, which had four wrestlers in the consolation semifinals Sunday morning, went 9-0 in the day’s first session – which included Reece Witcraft (133 pounds) winning his seventh-place match right off the start.
Dusty Hone (141 pounds), Joe Smith (174), Anthony Montalvo (184) and Dakota Geer (197) each won back-to-back matches to finish third in their respective weight classes and secure the team title.
Turning to the night session, Oklahoma State had all three of its top seeds come away with individual titles.
Senior Nick Piccininni became the program’s ninth four-time Big 12 Conference champion with his 3-1 decision over Iowa State’s Alex Mackall at 125 pounds.
“It's a great accomplishment, you know. A lot of times we think of the NCAA championships, and that's the only results everybody wants to know,” Smith said. “But our conference is important. Our conference grows wrestling. Not everybody here is going to be able to go to nationals.”
Freshman Travis Wittlake took the first step toward perhaps becoming the next Cowboy to win four conference crowns.
Oklahoma State’s 165-pounder controlled his match for nearly the entire seven minutes – giving up a takedown in the final 20 seconds – to beat North Dakota State’s Andrew Fogarty 8-4.
“After starting the season pretty slow and not win with very big leads, my confidence wasn't high about this tournament, or the rest of the season,” Wittlake said. “After breaking it out, and getting better throughout the season, my confidence rose and I just got more and more excited for this tournament – and super excited for nationals.”
Boo Lewallen saw his battle to return from an injury a year ago end with him returning to the top of the podium at the BOK Center.
Lewallen won his second Big 12 title with an 8-5 decision against South Dakota State’s Henry Pohlmeyer.
“It's a good feeling. It's very special to me,” the redshirt junior from Yukon said. “The first one was special, and this was special, too. So that's something I'll never forget.”
The only loss on the night came at 157 pounds where No. 3 seed Wyatt Sheets lost a 6-4 decision to top-seeded David Carr of Iowa State – after having lost the previous matchup against the No. 3-ranked Cyclone by 14-6 major decision.
“He was in deep on a double, but Carr did a nice job killing him off,” Smith said. “But good effort. No disappointment with him, he’s slowly piecing things together and realizing what he’s capable of.”
The nine Cowboys that collected automatic qualifiers will now wait until Wednesday to find out their seeding for the NCAA tournament. The time and network in which the show will be broadcasted has yet to be announced.
