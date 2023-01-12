The Oklahoma State football program will enter the 2023 season with its third defensive coordinator in as many season.
Cowboys DC Derek Mason announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that he would not be returning when his contract expires at the end of this month after a one-year stay in Stillwater.
"After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I have decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in college at the conclusion of my current contract at OSU," said Mason, whose contract expired at the end of this past season. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within the game I love."
FOREVER GRATEFUL for the opportunity to serve Oklahoma State Football🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3e1DjFEjtA— Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) January 12, 2023
Mason was hired onto Mike Gundy's staff in late January 2022, grabbing the veteran coach off of the market after being the head coach at Vanderbilt for seven seasons.
This past fall, the Cowboys allowed 28.92 points and 435.7 yards per game. It was a Mason-directed defense that was at its best throughout the latter half of the season, limiting opponents to 22.5 points in each of OSU's last four games.
"Oklahoma State football and I appreciate what Derek Mason and his family have brought to our team/culture," Gundy shared in a statement on Twitter. "I know it was a tough decision, but life is bigger than football. We wish him and his family nothing but the very best and they are always welcome back in Stillwater!"
He was hired at OSU after former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for the same position at Ohio State after the Cowboys' win over Notre Dame in the 2021 season's Fiesta Bowl.
Now, Gundy and Co. find themselves in a similar situation to just a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.