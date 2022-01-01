The Oklahoma State football team rallied from a 21-point deficit to win the Fiesta Bowl.
The Cowboys toppled Notre Dame 37-35 on Saturday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona, in the first meeting between these programs. No. 9 OSU finished the season with a 12-2 record.
After Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan delivered a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer, the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish led 28-7 in the second quarter. Then the Cowboys overcame their rocky start to hold Notre Dame to only seven second-half points.
Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders set a Fiesta Bowl record with 496 total yards. He threw for a season-high 371 yards, completing four touchdown passes and throwing no interceptions. Sanders also amassed a game-high 125 rushing yards.
Super senior receiver Tay Martin had a grand finale for his OSU career, leading the Cowboys with three touchdown catches. He hauled a 9-yard pass into the end zone to narrow Notre Dame’s lead to 28-14 before halftime, and he carried that momentum into the second half with touchdown receptions of 5 and 8 yards.
After missing his first attempt, senior kicker Tanner Brown made three consecutive field goals to help the Cowboys build a 37-28 advantage. The Fighting Irish didn’t back down, cutting OSU’s lead to 37-35 with Kevin Austin’s 25-yard touchdown reception, but the Cowboys held on through the final minute. Jason Taylor II recovered an onside kick to seal the victory.
Super senior linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper led the defense with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. Rodriguez also grabbed an interception in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.