KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma State men’s basketball junior guard Bryce Thompson couldn’t help but chuckle.
Fielding questions in the aftermath of the Cowboys’ 57-49 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday evening at the T-Mobile Center, one in particular elicited the laugh – and subsequent answer – only fit for completing a three-game season sweep against the Sooners for the first time since 1964-65.
“What does it feel like knowing you essentially ended your rival’s season?” Thompson was asked.
“They've done a lot of good things this year, but we just came out ready to play,” he responded. “It could have been easy for us to come out in this game and be kind of smooth just because we beat them twice already. But, you know, Coach made sure that we were locked in, and we were ready.”
The Cowboys (18-14), with their NCAA Tournament hopes hanging in the balance, turned in one of their best defensive performances of the season in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. That was their identity in each of the first two meetings with the Sooners (15-15). That’s what they hung their hat on when they won five straight and seven of eight roughly a month ago.
That’s who they needed to be if they wanted to prolong their season, and that’s exactly who they were.
OSU held OU to 14 of 56 (25 percent) from the field. In fact, the Sooners had a higher 3-point percentage (26.1) than they did overall. They made more free throws (15) than they had field goals (14). It was their worst offensive output since Feb. 22, 2022.
“I just felt like the kids stuck with the game plan,” said Cowboys coach Mike Boynton, now the owner of nine wins against OU since being hired in 2017. “A lot of times when you go through the struggles we've gone through in today's world, they get told their coaches don't know what they're doing. So, for them to continue to believe in us and believe in each other, it's a big deal.”
The Sooners’ premier playmakers, forward Tanner Groves and shot-making guard Grant Sherfield, were stymied. Groves finished 4 of 14, including 0 of 5 from beyond the arc, with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Sherfield, who entered the contest averaging 16.1 points per game, had 8 points and went 2 for 14.
A large part of that was an adjustment that Boynton made prior to the Cowboys’ win at Texas Tech in the regular-season finale. That day, forward Kalib Boone and guard Woody Newton started the game on the bench after starting the previous 13 alongside each other, and big men Tyreek Smith and Moussa Cisse took their place.
Those two – Smith and Cisse – took pride in drawing the assignment of defending Groves, a senior center who was one game removed from posting 23 points and 10 rebounds to help OU upset a top 25-ranked TCU team.
“Well, I feel like we're trying to get to the tournament, so we just are stepping it up on defense because we always said we could be like a top-five defense in the country,” said Smith, who scored 7 points and brought down a game-best 14 rebounds. “I think we showed that we're very capable of doing it.”
While the Cowboys were better than the Sooners, they didn’t put on an offensive clinic, either. They finished 38.7 percent from the field, including 31 percent from deep. Thompson’s laugh wasn’t his only contribution on the night; he went 5 for 12 with 12 points and five assists.
He played a crucial part in helping OSU overcome an early deficit, sparking a 12-0 run to give the Cowboys a lead that was never squandered the rest of the way. It was a mid-range mirage from the Tulsa native, one that forced the Sooners to pay him closer attention, and one that allowed him to use that attention to create shots for others.
That resulted in senior guard Caleb Asberry – who grabbed eight rebounds – surpassing Thompson for a game-high 15 points. Fellow senior guard John-Michael Wright added 10 points, including a beyond-deep triple as the shot clock expired to give the Cowboys a 50-39 lead with roughly four minutes to play.
“You can't try to force it. That's when you make unnecessary errors,” Thompson said. “Just go with the flow, take what they give you. Make the right play. From there, you can't control whether shots go in. But you want to make sure you're taking good shots and making the right play each time.”
A third-straight win over the Sooners – and seventh in the past eight meetings – pits the seventh-seeded Cowboys against second-seeded Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday. Projected to be one of the final teams to make the NCAA Tournament, a win would effectively punch OSU’s ticket to the big dance.
It’d do more than that, though.
A win over the Longhorns would flip the script on the two regular-season matchups. Texas escaped Stillwater with a 56-46 win in early January before dominating OSU in an 89-75 win three weeks later in Austin.
The Cowboys didn’t play anywhere close to how they wanted to in those losses. It’s personal this time. They have something to prove – to the NCAA Tournament’s selection committee, to themselves and to the Longhorns – with a trip to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals on the line.
“We want revenge,” Smith said. “They’re a good team. We respect them, but we’ve gotta get this win. That’s all I know.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High sports and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.