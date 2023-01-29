An 82-60 win over Ole Miss on Saturday evening in Gallagher-Iba Arena meant a few things for Oklahoma State men’s basketball.
It meant the Cowboys officially closed out their nonconference slate on the season. It meant the Pokes effectively bounced back from a double-digit loss to No. 10 Texas on the road. And in one of the last games in the final Big 12/SEC Challenge, it just meant more.
“I mean, it’s a point of pride,” Boynton said. “I think it’s pretty universally accepted that our league this year is the best, and it’s by a pretty significant margin. So, to go out there and play the games head-to-head against another league that’s considered pretty good, and to have the results be what they were, is pretty significant.”
It actually does mean more, too. Friday marked 22 years since a plane crash took 10 lives, including eight of the program's members.
Boynton, a New York native who played his college basketball at South Carolina, wasn’t directly impacted by the tragedy. But he’s made it a point of emphasis that the program, himself included, Remember the 10 every year.
“Coach Mike said, like, this isn’t for us. This is for the families that lost somebody here,” said Cowboys junior guard Woody Newton, who’s embraced the tradition in his two years with the program after transferring in from Syracuse. “We had to play for a bigger purpose tonight, and that’s what we did. We played with them in the back of our minds the whole time.”
Two days prior to the 22-point triumph, Boynton said that he wanted his players to focus on themselves and how they could bounce back from their second-wost loss in Big 12 play. The sixth-year coach never wanted the matchup to be about the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC). He’d rather it have been all about his Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12).
And it was.
OSU never trailed, opening the game with a basket from senior forward Kalib Boone and eventually building a lead that grew as large as 21 midway through the second half – and grew even more despite a second-half surge from Ole Miss.
“I wanted to see us get back to guarding the way I know we’re capable of,” Boynton said. “And we did that today.”
The Cowboys’ defensive prowess made Ole Miss go 23 of 64 (35.9 percent) from the field, including 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) from beyond the arc. It was the Rebels’ worst scoring output in six games, and while they were without Matthew Murrel – their leading scorer – coach Kermit Davis said OSU’s guards made things difficult by being so in sync.
Another part of that was Cowboys star post presence Moussa Cisse making a difference in 7 minutes and 32 seconds of action. Cisse sustained an ankle injury during OSU’s win over West Virginia on Jan. 2 and has been dealing with it since.
After not playing in OSU’s loss to Texas four days earlier, Cisse came in and had an impact that the Cowboys couldn’t replicate without him. He didn’t fill up the stat sheet – tallying a single point to go along with a block – but the 7-foot-1 junior didn’t have to in order to affect Ole Miss.
“I think there’s no question that everybody realizes the value that Moussa brings to our defense,” said Boynton, who picked up the 99th win of his career. “It allows you to do things in other places on the floor without having to really concern yourself (about getting beat). You can be more aggressive guarding the ball.”
And, yes, the Pokes’ defense was stifling, something they’ve hung their hat on throughout the season, but they didn’t have to rely on that to keep them in this game. While their defense did plenty, their offense did, too.
Four Cowboys scored in double figures, with Boone dropping a game-high 18 points while going 6 of 6 from the field. Senior guard Avery Anderson III, who was on Boone’s coattail with 17 points, made do by going 11-for-11 at the free-throw line.
It was Newton, though, who made a difference for OSU – and it isn’t an outlier. After Cisse’s injury, and with the Cowboys’ offense struggling, Boynton knew he needed to make a change. And that change included inserting Newton into the starting lineup, giving OSU four guards on the floor at a time. At 6-foot-9, Newton is a matchup nightmare for any regular guard.
“My confidence is through the roof right now,” Newton said. “Some of the best basketball I done played since I’ve been in high school. … Every day my confidence just keeps rising and rising higher and higher.”
Newton matched a career-high 12 points, with all of them coming in the first half. He was taking what Ole Miss presented on defense, an approach that was emblematic of one of OSU’s’ best offensive outputs of the season.
The Cowboys’ 82 points are the most they’ve scored since posting 81 in a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 20, and they did so by shooting 52.9 percent. They’ve scored at least 72 points in three of the four games – all of which correlate with Newton’s arrival in the starting five, allowing them to play their desired brand of up-tempo basketball.
“All the coaches want is to score more than 70. That’s our goal,” Anderson said. “If we score more than 70, then we win. We’re trying to get more possessions and take more shots so we can reach that goal.”
It’s back to reality for OSU now, a reality that includes 10 more games in the toughest conference in college basketball, evidenced by the Big 12 winning seven of the 10 matchups against the SEC this year.
It’s a journey in which the Cowboys control their own destiny when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, and the latter half of conference play starts on Tuesday with a rematch against rival Oklahoma in Norman. The Pokes won the first meeting 72-56 on Jan. 28 in Stillwater.
That was then, though, and the newest edition in the Bedlam Series won’t have anything to do with what has or hasn't happened before. The Sooners will be coming off a 93-69 bludgeoning of No. 2 Alabama, leaving Boynton with one final takeaway in the aftermath of the Cowboys’ latest win.
“I know our next game’s a big one,” Boynton said.
