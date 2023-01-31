The wait is over.
Originally supposed to be released in October, the highly anticipated and long-awaited arrival of the 2023 Big 12 football schedule is finally here. For Oklahoma State, that means not having to face national runner-up TCU, meeting all four of the league's newcomers and one last Bedlam matchup in Stillwater.
The moment you have all been waiting for since September 10, 2021…Introducing the 2023 #Big12FB Schedule🗓️ https://t.co/JXIqy2hBYK pic.twitter.com/myhFjT9K2v— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 31, 2023
It’s been known for a while now that the Cowboys will open the upcoming season at home against Central Arkansas before hitting to road to face Arizona State and returning to Boone Pickens Stadium to host South Alabama in Week 3.
But with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF set to join the Big 12, the Cowboys – and the rest of the league – couldn’t start planning for opponents that have become mainstays for the past decade.
“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” Yormark said in a release. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development. I look forward to another highly competitive season of Big 12 football, and to welcoming our new members and their fans into the league.”
The plan, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has previously said, was to have every school meet at least once over the next two years. But the Pokes drew all of four of the new additions for this fall, first meeting with Cincinnati at home on Oct. 28 before closing out the regular season at UCF (11/11), at Houston (11/18) and against BYU in Stillwater (11/25).
Perhaps headlining this fall's slate is a final Bedlam matchup in Stillwater for the foreseeable future. With the Sooners set to leave for the SEC in 2025 – although expected to after this season – this year's meeting in BPS on Nov. 4 would set up a series finale in Norman for 2024.
The Cowboys won't, however, meet with four conference foes from the Lone Star State. OSU misses out on matchups with TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and Baylor. It'll be the first time since the Big 12's first football season in 1996 that the Pokes won't play the Longhorns, Red Raiders and Bears.
That streak isn't as tenured with the Horned Frogs, who joined the league from the Mountain West Conference in 2012.
And, in lieu of two-straight trips north to play Kansas State and Kansas in 2022, the Cowboys will host the reigning Big 12 champion Wildcats and upstart Jayhawks in back-to-back weeks.
The Big 12 will have a different feel to it this fall. It's been easy to decide which two teams are headed to the conference championship in recent years, with all 10 teams playing each other. A conference schedule of such sorts out most tiebreakers on its own.
With the four additions, that, of course, isn't possible.
So, the league said in a release, there aren't going to be divisions. Instead, the top-two finishers by conference win percentage will be the teams meeting for the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
New Kids on the Block
While not all too recent, OSU has history with some of the Big 12's newest faces. In fact, they've previously matched up with all of them except for UCF.
The Cowboys have met with BYU twice before, with the first meeting in 1974 and the second in 1976. The Pokes won both of them at neutral sites by a combined score of 65-28.
A pair of games in Ohio resulted in two wins for OSU against Cincinnati in 1983 and 1958. But the Cowboys have yet to defeat the Bearcats in Stillwater, losing the only home meeting 22-9.
But when it comes to Houston, OSU has more than plenty familiarity. It's an all-time series that goes as far back as 1951 and as recent as 2009. In fact, Mike Gundy made his Cowboys debut against the Cougars during the second half of a 28-12 loss in Week 3 of 1986. The two met in 2006, 2008 and 2009, with Houston winning a pair, including the third that was in Stillwater.
Goodbye, Bedlam
Whether this is Oklahoma's and Texas' final year in the Big 12 or not, this fall's meeting between the Cowboys and Sooners will be one to remember.
If it isn't the final meeting, it's surely the last one at Boone Pickens Stadium for a while.
It will mark the 50th matchup between the two in Stillwater, and it's primed to hold more weight than any of the ones prior given the circumstance. But the Cowboys will be the ones who decide if that's truly the case.
After all, it's a series that featured a top-10 win at home for OSU in 2021. And before that, the Pokes hadn't successfully defended their home turf since Tyreek Hill's do-over punt return for a touchdown to force overtime – and Ben Grogan's game-winning field goal – in 2011.
In an all-time series full of memorable moments, it seems almost certain and destined that one final go-around in Stillwater will be everything the series always has been and always will be: Bedlam.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.
