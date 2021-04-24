For the second-straight weekend, the Oklahoma State baseball team will lose its conference weekend series.
The Cowboys were swept in Saturday’s doubleheader by Texas, losing 4-3 and 5-2. The two losses extend their Big 12 Conference losing skid to five games after being swept last weekend at TCU.
“Long day at the yard and a couple of hard-fought games, but not the results we’re looking for,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “We’ve got to bounce back tomorrow and come out here, compete and just play better. Texas is a good team.
"They showed up in a way that you see why they’ve been a successful team most of the year. … We faced a couple of good pitchers and didn’t solve them quick enough. They made some nice swings of the bat at times. That’s baseball, but we didn’t put together a complete enough game to win.”
Texas’ home runs were the difference in the nightcap. Both teams amassed five hits, but Texas drilled three home runs in three-straight innings.
OSU starting pitcher Justin Campbell gave up all there home runs before exiting the game without an out in the sixth inning. He lost his first game of the season, falling to 4-1 this spring.
In the eighth inning, OSU had the tying run at the plate with one out, but Jake Thompson and Carson McCusker were struck out by Texas’ Tanner Witt, who picked up his third save of the season.
The Cowboys also had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the sixth inning. Thompson was walked to load the bases with one out. Yet, they couldn’t push any runs across. McCusker flied out and Nolan McLean grounded out into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.
“We’ve got to be a little more one-run savvy in places, and that can be laying off a 3-2 pitch and drawing a walk,” Holliday said. “… It’s a fine line between winning and losing one-run games. We have competed hard and been in position many times. A couple of these games have eluded us, and we’ve got to continue to put ourselves in position and finish some of the things that we started and get over that hurdle.”
In the first game, Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before a 2-run home run pushed the lead to four runs in the third inning. OSU pitcher Bryce Osmond allowed only three hits in his eight-inning loss.
OSU rallied with three runs in the sixth inning, but stranded baserunners in the seventh and eighth innings.
“We need to be one pitch sharper,” OSU senior Max Hewitt said. “We’re really close, but close doesn’t count. We need to keep going. We need to keep our heads up, we need to keep our chests out and we need to come back and attack the day tomorrow, because we have another big opportunity ahead of us.”
OSU and Texas will finish the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
