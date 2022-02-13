ARLINGTON, Texas – John Smith is still looking for several of his Oklahoma State wrestlers to realize they compete for the most storied college wrestling program.
Smith, who has no minced words this season with some of his middle-weight wrestlers, was none too pleased with what he saw from several Cowboys in a 23-9 loss to rival Iowa in the first-ever Bout at the Ballpark at Globe Life Field – home of the Texas Rangers.
“For us, it was like, ‘Are you out there to win?’” Smith said. “I had three or four guys that I didn’t know if they were out there to win or just represent tonight. … There’s no quit in us, just a little disappointing. But I knew it was an uphill battle as far as winning for us.”
One Cowboy he wasn’t all that upset with was Trevor Mastrogiovanni.
The sophomore from New Jersey opened the dual still battling an ankle injury he suffered a week earlier against South Dakota State. According to Smith, Mastrogiovanni did not practice at all this week.
Noticeably still hobbled, Mastrogiovanni went up against Iowa’s backup at 125 pounds and managed to get a takedown right before the buzzer in the third period to claim a 6-5 decision.
“It was something we didn’t know if he’d have since he’d been off the mat for eight days,” Smith said. “… It was a good win. I think he realized, ‘What am I doing? I can score, I can take this guy down.’ So it’s good to see him make that transition in the middle of the match.”
Daton Fix, who won his international freestyle match prior to the Iowa dual, improved to 3-0 against Iowa’s Austin DeSanto – who is ranked No. 3 at 133 pounds – with a 5-3 decision that Fix capped with a home run swing motion on the mat placed in the middle of the infield.
But even Fix, the second-ranked wrestler at the weight, was able to also find some flaws in her performance against the Hawkeyes.
“I wasn’t crazy about it. I think that I could score more takedowns,” Fix said. “… I gotta be able to take more risk and that’s what I’m going to focus on for the next two weeks leading up to the postseason.”
The senior-laden Hawkeyes then took control of the dual.
Iowa – which has seven seniors in its starting lineup – rolled off five-straight decisions in which not a single Cowboy scored a takedown.
The Hawkeyes were favored in each of those matches – with a senior at each weight – and had a combined 17-point margin of victory across those five matches. The closest was a 3-2 loss by No. 8-ranked Travis Wittlake to fifth-ranked Alex Marinelli – who mocked Fix’s home run celebration.
“Didn’t seem to really compete on their feet in many places,” Smith said. “… They just need to recognize they’re leaving a lot on the mat. I think it’s an opportunity for us to grow and prepare for next week.”
Oklahoma State’s lone super senior Dakota Geer gave the Cowboys one more win on the night in a match he was favored.
Geer – ranked No. 11 at 184 pounds – won by 9-2 decision over No. 15 Abe Assad, but could have gotten a major decision had he not allowed Assad to escape in the final 10 seconds of the match.
“I think I relaxed for a second, I thought I was gonna get the ride out because I had him beat down, but let him get out,” Geer said. “I need to not relax and tell myself to stay focused the whole time.”
Instead, it was Iowa who got the only bonus-point victories of the dual in the final matches of the night. With a pair of fourth-ranked wrestlers at 197 and heavyweight, the Hawkeyes got a pair of major decisions – including Jacob Warner narrowly getting an 11-3 major against unranked Gavin Stika, just the second bonus point given up by AJ Ferrari’s replacement in the four matches Stika has faced top 20 opponents.
Oklahoma State will return to Gallagher-Iba Arena for the final weekend of dual competitions.
The Cowboys will host Bucknell at 7 p.m. Friday before host Bedlam rival Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both duals will be available on ESPN+.
