Oklahoma State got revenge Bedlam style, eliminating an Oklahoma team that sent the Cowboys to the loser’s bracket in the Big 12 tournament opener days earlier.
The Cowboys (39-17) staved off elimination with an 8-3 win over the Sooners (31-26) during Friday evening’s game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
OSU got on the board in the second with a five-run fifth inning that began with a David Mendham three-run home run. Roc Riggio added an RBI-single and Carson Benge plated another with a sacrifice fly.
Ben Abram held OU in check through six innings of work, scattering six hits and getting some help from a couple of double plays to turn it over to the bullpen having surrendered only one run.
OU put the first three baserunners of the seventh aboard with no outs and pushed two runs across before Bayden Root ended the threat with back-to-back strikeouts.
Nolan Schubert and Tyler Wulfert hit back-to-back one-out singles in the bottom of the seventh. Both runners advanced on a throwing error by the catcher. After a strikeout, Mendham delivered again with a two-run single to go up 8-3.
Gabe Davis held OU scoreless in the eighth and ninth.
Oklahoma State will play Texas Tech at 12:30 p.m. Saturday needing two wins against the Red Raiders to play for the championship.
