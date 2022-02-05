Clinging to a one-point halftime lead, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team needed someone to provide extra momentum down the stretch against Oklahoma.
The Cowboys got that energy from multiple contributors.
Kalib and Keylan Boone, the junior twins from Tulsa, each scored in double digits as OSU stormed past Oklahoma, 64-55, on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Sophomore center Moussa Cisse and sophomore guard Rondel Walker also provided double-digit scoring. With the Bedlam victory, the Cowboys snapped a four-game losing streak.
Kalib Boone racked up a team-high 12 points, all in the second half, on 4 for 10 shooting from the field. Keylan Boone contributed 10 points and went 4 for 9 from the field. Together, Kalib and Keylan also had nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Walker led the team with 13 points, and Cisse added 12.
After a fast-paced start to the game, the Cowboys endured a lengthy scoring drought but recovered to end the first half with a 29-28 lead. Keylan Boone hit a pair of 3-pointers to give the Cowboys their final points before halftime.
Then, instead of falling apart in the second half, the Cowboys boosted their game with an 11-0 run. It started when senior guard Isaac Likekele connected with sophomore center Moussa Cisse for an alley-oop.
Multiple Cowboys pitched in. Junior guard Avery Anderson III leaped toward the basket for a reverse layup. Keylan Boone threw down a dunk off an assist from Kalib. The Cowboys figured out how to maintain their spark throughout the second half instead of taking another game down to the wire.
OU senior center Tanner Groves led all scorers with 23 points. Senior guard Elijah Harkless added 15, but their contributions weren’t enough to propel the Sooners past the Cowboys.
