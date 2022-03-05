Bryce Thompson stood in the left corner and drained a 3-pointer as the home crowd in Gallagher-Iba Arena erupted, putting an end to the Texas Tech fans’ constant “Raider Power” chants.
His shot gave the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team a one-point lead, and it was enough to secure a victory. The Cowboys upset Texas Tech, 52-51, for their season finale. At the end of an adversity-riddled year with the disappointment of a postseason ban constantly looming over them, the Cowboys made one last statement that showed their unwillingness to quit.
Junior guard Thompson made the 3 off a Bryce Williams assist with 19 seconds left. The Red Raiders had a chance to win as 2.3 seconds remained, but redshirt sophomore forward Tyreek Smith – who transferred from Texas Tech – swatted Terrence Shannon Jr.’s shot to secure an OSU victory. Smith sent the ball into the right hand of sophomore center Moussa Cisse, who flung it toward the rafters, basking in the emotions of a down-to-the-wire win.
Sophomore guard Rondel Walker led the Cowboys with 12 points, and Thompson followed with 11. Cisse had 10 rebounds, five blocks, four points and one assist.
Kevin Obanor scored a game-high 16 points for the Red Raiders, draining a 3 that extended their lead to 49-39 midway through the second half, but the Cowboys rallied from the deficit. With the victory, OSU (15-15 overall, 8-10 Big 12 Conference) finished the season at .500.
