Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton will have a few reunions awaiting him when the Cowboys make the trip to New York to play Virginia Tech at the Barclay’s Center on Sunday afternoon.
A Brooklyn native, Boynton will, of course, get to see a lot of the faces he grew up around. He’ll be coaching against a longtime friend in Hokies coach Mike Young, who was the head coach at Wofford when Boynton was his associate in 2007-08. And he’ll come across Edmond native Sean Pedulla, who is now the Hokies’ leading scorer after being recruited by OSU.
“I’m always happy when Oklahoma kids are doing well. I hope he doesn’t do well on Sunday,” Boynton said through a laugh on Thursday afternoon. “I pull for him to have a lot of success. He’s playing for one of my best friends.”
But the latest road trip for the Cowboys (6-3) is deeper than that.
They’ll head to Boynton’s home state riding the coattails of a 65-51 triumph over Sam Houston on Tuesday. A win against the Hokies (9-1), who are receiving votes in this week’s AP Top 25, would mark back-to-back victories after losing to then-No. 8 UConn on Dec. 1.
With only three games left before starting Big 12 Conference play at reigning national champion Kansas on New Year’s Eve, the Cowboys are hoping to take advantage of the waning part of their nonconference slate.
“As we build toward getting ready for conference play in less than a month now, this is what it’s gonna be like every game for two-plus months,” Boynton said. “We need to get accustomed to preparing well consistently so that we can play well consistently.”
“We always wanna win against top-level NCAA competition,” Cowboys senior forward Kalib Boone said. “That would be a great win on our resume. We don’t wanna settle for nothing less.”
Boone’s development has played a crucial part in what success OSU has come across in the first month of the season. He’s played a career-high 22 minutes per game thus far, doubling his total from a season ago.
In the extended minutes, Boone is posting a career-best scoring output, averaging 9.6 points a contest. He’s made an impact on both ends, though, playing as the Cowboys’ starting power forward and defending the post alongside Moussa Cisse.
Cisse, a 7-foot-1 junior forward who leads the Big 12 in rebounds and blocked shots, has deterred opposing players from testing him in the post. Thus, Boone has drawn more assignments from those hoping to avoid Cisse.
That will come in handy against a Virginia Tech team that carries one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 77 points a game. What makes the Hokies so versatile is that any lineup on the floor is just that. It’s an offense that operates around positionless basketball, with anyone willing to shoot from anywhere.
“They’re as good offensively as any team we’ve played so far,” Boynton said of the Hokies, who have five players with at least 20 3-point attempts. “They don’t have the size UConn has. But where they make it up is, they’re all skilled.”
For Boynton, it’ll mark his team’s first trip back to the Empire State since late 2019, when the Cowboys returned to Stillwater with wins over both Syracuse and Ole Miss at the NIT Season Tip-Off.
When the Cowboys play in Gallagher-Iba Arena, a song from famous rapper and Brooklyn native Jay-Z plays. Boone said he’s hoping the Barclay’s Center has something of a similar sort in store for Boynton this weekend.
While the trip provides the Pokes with an opportunity to sightsee around a city that is vastly different from the scenery in Oklahoma, they understand it’s ultimately a business trip. Of course, Boynton knows that as well, and that’s why it won’t matter who’s leading the bench opposite of his.
“Obviously, he’s one of my best friends. Our families are close,” Boynton said of his relationship with Young. “I don’t really like playing friends, to be honest, because somebody has to lose. Certainly if one of us has to lose, I want it to be him.”
It isn’t something that happens too often, either.
Boynton hasn’t had to coach against many of his former colleagues who played a part in his journey. The one he remembers is when he led the Cowboys over South Carolina in January 2019. It gave him a win against then-Gamecocks coach Frank Martin, who Boynton was an assistant under in 2012-13.
He hasn’t forgotten that, and his latest homecoming presents another one of those opportunities.
“I hope the same thing happens on Sunday,” Boynton said.
