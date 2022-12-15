Less than two weeks after the NCAA transfer portal opened, and after already garnering five commitments from players in the portal, Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team are working toward filling two important positions of need: quarterback and offensive line.
Cowboys starting quarterback Spencer Sanders shared via Twitter that he was entering the portal on the second day it was open, leaving Gundy and Co. with only redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy and true freshman Garret Rangel as the only quarterbacks on the roster with in-game experience.
OSU hasn’t wasted much time looking for a veteran to fill Sanders’ void, either.
Cowboys sideline reporter Robert Allen shared via Pokes Report that Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong, who’s viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, was in Stillwater on Wednesday. Armstrong attended practice as OSU prepares to face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona.
In five years with the Cavaliers, including three as the starter, Armstrong completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 9,034 yards and 58 touchdowns with 35 interceptions.
Virginia struggled this fall, finishing the regular season 3-7, and Armstrong’s stats reflect that. He threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2022. His only game of the season with multiple touchdown passes came in Week 1, when he threw two scores in a 34-17 win over Rice.
This year wasn’t necessarily indicative of his capabilities, though.
Armstrong was the catalyst behind the Cavaliers’ offense in 2021. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 4,444 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. A season ago, Armstrong had six games with at least three passing touchdowns.
The qualm? Armstrong is also planning to visit Wisconsin, On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Tuesday afternoon – the day before the quarterback was in Stillwater.
But it won’t matter who the Cowboys’ quarterback is if the offensive line isn’t addressed.
Sanders was sacked 18 times in both his first and second years as the starter. In 2021, that number dipped to 14. But this season, with the Cowboys having to play “musical chairs” up front, Sanders was sacked 16 times despite missing the better part of three games.
OSU had eight different offensive lineman play in at least four games this year. Only two, Caleb Etienne and Jake Springfield, appeared in all 12.
But the position received help on Wednesday morning when Texas State transfer Dalton Cooper, a Prague native, announced a return to his home state via Twitter by committing to OSU.
One of the best linemen in the Sun Belt Conference the past few years, Cooper was an All-Sun Belt selection in both 2020 and 2021. He appeared in 36 games for the Bobcats over the past three years, becoming the starter in 2020 and remaining one through the end of this season.
Cooper, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle, played a total of 811 snaps in 2022 and allowed three sacks on 492 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus. He’ll join the Pokes with two years of eligibility remaining.
The Cowboys are also heavily invested in Kent State transfer Savion Washington, a 6-foot-9, 325-pound right tackle who received an offer from Gundy and Co. shortly after he entered the portal on the first day it was open.
Washington told 247Sports this week that he’s narrowed his list down to two schools, and OSU is one of them. The other is Colorado, which has lured in and flipped quite a few recruits after hiring Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders on Dec. 3.
He made the trip to Stillwater in the early parts of December, and he’s expected to visit the Buffaloes in Colorado before making a decision, he told 247Sports.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.