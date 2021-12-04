To claim a Big 12 title and make a convincing case for a College Football Playoff spot, the Oklahoma State football team needed to push past the goal line on fourth down.
The Cowboys had burned through all of their timeouts. They had less than one minute to make anything happen, but they could take the lead from Baylor if they gained a single yard, potentially redeeming themselves after a first half cluttered with mishaps.
Running back Dezmon Jackson fell inches short of the orange pylon.
Baylor upset OSU, 21-16, in a tumultuous Big 12 title game Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As Jackson darted around the left side and searched for a route into the end zone, safety Jairon McVea chased him toward the sideline to force a turnover on downs, squashing the No. 5 Cowboys’ championship dreams.
A somber mood filled the postgame press room as the Cowboys used words such as “heartbreak” and “hurt,” experiencing their first feeling of defeat since late October.
With much more on the line, falling to No. 9 Baylor was worse than that midseason loss to Iowa State.
Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn wore a solemn expression as he sat at the table and spoke into the microphone.
“It may have been the hardest game I’ve ever been a part of,” Dunn said. “I’m pretty sure it is.”
Dunn briefly paused.
“We should’ve won that game. Plain and simple.”
Victory was within reach.
Despite falling into a 21-3 deficit in the second quarter, the Cowboys (11-2 overall, 8-2 Big 12) tightened up after halftime. The defense revived its typical hard-nosed character. Dunn interjected some bold, innovative plays into the offense.
“They showed a lot about their true character today,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We had, obviously, a lot of things go against us and continued to fight back … and had a chance to win, obviously.”
After rallying back, the Cowboys stalled at the goal line during their last offensive drive.
A pass interference penalty was called on Baylor cornerback Mark Milton, so OSU sat in a prime position to score. The Cowboys were at the 2-yardline on first down when starting quarterback Spencer Sanders handed the ball to Jackson.
He could only advance one yard before Dillon Doyle and JT Woods stuffed him. Jackson tried to punch into the end zone again, this time attempting to dive over a pile of Bears, but he barely couldn’t get there. On third down and one, the Cowboys turned to a tricky play with defensive end Tyler Lacy acting as a receiver, yet Sanders’ pass fell incomplete in the end zone.
OSU had one more chance to topple Baylor (11-2, 7-2). Despite Jackson’s final attempt, super-senior safety McVea thwarted his plan, icing the Bears’ victory with 24 seconds left.
As the disheartening reality set in, OSU linebacker Devin Harper stayed on the field with some of his teammates before heading to the locker room, where they encouraged Jackson.
“I thought he was gonna make it, to be honest,” Harper said. “Great effort by him. He tried his hardest. ...He gave 110% the whole time, so that’s all we can get from him.”
The outcome hinged on a dramatic conclusion because the Cowboys had to fight their way back from early struggles. Without an injured Jaylen Warren, who watched from the sideline, OSU had a dormant run game before halftime. The Cowboys’ 21 first-half rushing yards were the fewest they managed this season.
When Siaki Ika – Baylor’s 350-pound nose guard – and his teammates kept OSU from running far, the Cowboys tried to activate a passing game. Sanders went 31 for 46 and racked up 257 yards, but he also threw four interceptions, surpassing his three picks from OSU’s regular-season game against the Bears.
Baylor’s quartet of interceptions set a Big 12 Championship Game record. As the Cowboys’ offense tried to find its footing, the Bears relied on redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen, who went 23 for 28 with 180 yards, to rattle OSU’s nationally renowned defense.
Baylor’s first-half strategies worked. Shapen connected with Ben Sims, Drew Estrada and Tyquan Thornton for touchdowns, guiding Baylor to its 21-3 lead with 5:29 left until half.
As usual, OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles hatched a plan.
The Cowboys’ halftime adjustments allowed them to hold the Bears scoreless in the second half. OSU’s offense had a spark when Dominic Richardson rushed 4 yards into the end zone with 7:09 left in the third quarter, but it was the Cowboys’ only touchdown.
Despite limited offensive production, OSU made it a five-point matchup when Tanner Brown kicked a 20-yard field goal, capitalizing on Korie Black’s fourth-quarter punt recovery. The Cowboys had crawled back into the game, but they couldn’t overcome the Bears in the final seconds.
Now, OSU awaits its bowl game fate. The season isn’t done, but the opportunity to reach new heights with a playoff appearance has escaped the Cowboys.
And the heartbreak lingered in the locker room.
Knowles said all he could do was tell the players he loves them, though he wished he could have made any first-half call that would have changed the game. Super senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez hugged longtime teammates Brock Martin and Harper.
They had reveled in the joys of an unpredictably successful season together. As offensive lineman Josh Sills said, they’re experiencing the pain together, too.
“I hurt for the guys around me,” Sills said. “They put in the work every day, every month.
“...It sucks. It hurts. But we’ll learn from it. We’ll get in and watch the film, and we still have a lot to play for. I’m sure we’re gonna get a good bowl game. We just gotta bounce back and go win that game.”
