In the final seconds, Nijel Pack sealed the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s fate with a deep 3-pointer.
Pack, a sophomore guard, had fueled Kansas State's offense throughout the first half, and he delivered again at the end of the game to keep OSU from claiming a victory. The Cowboys fell to K-State, 71-68, on Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kansas, dropping their fourth straight game.
During the postgame radio broadcast, OSU coach Mike Boynton said he noticed improvements in his team. In a Monday press conference, Boynton had called out the Cowboys (10-11 overall, 3-6 Big 12 Conference) for playing selfishly, something that had hindered them in the second half against Florida on Saturday. His team responded to that message and competed as a unit against K-State – Boynton pointed out how guards Isaac Likekele and Avery Anderson III combined for 13 assists.
That statistic, along with sophomore guard Bryce Thompson’s career-high 22 points, could provide the Cowboys with reassurance, but none of their adjustments were enough for them to escape the Wildcats (11-10, 3-6).
“Our guys never hung their heads,” Boynton said. “They kept battling. (K-State) made the plays late that were the difference today.”
Pack, who drained the winning shot, finished with 22 points and made nine of his 17 field-goal attempts, including four 3-pointers.
K-State closed the first half on a 13-0 run, and Pack scored 10 of those points. Although the Wildcats carried a 39-32 advantage into halftime, OSU and K-State continued to swap leads in the second half. Sophomore guard Rondel Walker added 13 of his season-high 18 points after halftime as he and Thompson had answers for the Wildcats’ sudden bursts of energy on offense.
With 1:22 left, Thompson made a go-ahead jump shot, but junior guard Markquis Nowell hit two free throws to tie the game at 68 as the final minute approached. Thompson missed his last attempt at the stripe, and K-State had the ball with the chance to ice a victory.
Nowell’s 3-point attempt clanked off the rim, but a jump ball gave the Wildcats one more possession. Instead of shooting again, Nowell heaved the ball toward Pack, who was waiting to splash it through the hoop for the win with 2.2 seconds remaining.
Next, the Cowboys have the chance to break their losing streak when they face their biggest rival. OSU hosts OU at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s a big game,” Boynton said. “Obviously, right now, the biggest game of the year, but certainly always a big one for us. And we need to come out and play well, and our guys will definitely know how important that game is come Saturday. Obviously, also honoring the Remember the Ten families on Saturday morning as well.”
