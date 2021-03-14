After two wins on back-to-back days over higher-seeded opponents, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team ran out of gas Saturday against a Texas squad that didn’t play the night before.
OSU made a furious rally in the final minute, keeping Texas from winning by double digits, thanks to several long-range shots that kept the pressure on the Longhorns.
The Cowboys fell 91-86, losing the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship in Kansas City, Missouri. It was their first time in the tournament title game since 2005.
OSU was led by freshman Cade Cunningham, who scored 29 points in the loss, despite limited time on the court in the first half due to foul trouble. He made 11 of 23 field goals, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range.
He was outdone by Texas’ Matt Coleman, who led all players with 30 points on 10 of 14 shooting. Coleman made 4 of 5 from behind the arc and all six of his free throws. Longhorns’ forward Jericho Sims scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Cowboys (20-8) entered the game having upset No. 4-seeded West Virginia and top-seeded Baylor on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Meanwhile, Texas (19-7) rallied to beat Texas Tech in the quarterfinals before automatically advancing to the championship after Kansas was forced to forfeit its semifinal contest due to a player testing positive for COVID-19 after Thursday’s victory over Oklahoma.
Both teams will learn of their NCAA Tournament fate when the 68-field team field is unveiled, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.