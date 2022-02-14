Every starter on the Kansas men’s basketball team scored in double digits against Oklahoma State.
KU overpowered OSU, 76-62, on Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse, as the Cowboys couldn’t match the Jayhawks’ multipronged offense. Senior guard Ochai Agabji led KU with 20 points, and junior guard Christian Braun followed with 16.
Standout senior forward David McCormack racked up 12 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season, while Dajuan Harris Jr. and Jalen Wilson finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Two Cowboys reached double figures. Junior guard Avery Anderson III had 15 points, and sophomore guard Bryce Thompson added 11 in his return to Kansas, where he spent his freshman season. But the Cowboys (12-13 overall, 5-8 Big 12 Conference) dealt with offensive inconsistencies, making no 3-pointers in the first half and ending the game 3 for 17 beyond the arc.
Despite the offensive issues, the Cowboys gave KU a close contest early in the first half. The Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2) also initially struggled from 3-point range, missing their first seven shots beyond the arc.
With 9:36 until halftime, sophomore center Moussa Cisse slammed a dunk through the hoop off an Anderson assist to give OSU an 11-10 lead. The Cowboys stayed within single digits of the Jayhawks until the final minute of the first half.
Then a victory quickly fell out of reach in the second. KU went on a 13-0 run to extend its lead to 61-37 with 12:06 left. The Cowboys tried to fight back – Cisse nearly achieved his second straight double-double, adding 11 rebounds to go with eight points – but they could never erase the large gap KU had created.
OSU will strive for a turnaround against Kansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
