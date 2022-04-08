Zach Ehrhard slid through the dirt, approached the bag and tumbled backward as his batting helmet fell off his head.
Ehrhard, a freshman outfielder on the Oklahoma State baseball team, was attempting to steal second base in the bottom of the ninth inning against Oklahoma. Earlier in the game, his risky move had paid off – he stole third base in the fifth and ended up scoring.
This time, he wasn’t so lucky.
After a review, the umpires’ call stood. They determined Jackson Nicklaus, the Sooners’ second baseman, caught Ehrhard stealing and tagged him for the final out. The play sealed OU’s 8-7 series-opening victory against the Cowboys on Friday night at O’Brate Stadium.
Coach Josh Holliday took responsibility for the decision to send Ehrhard to second, saying Ehrhard had “the green light” to go.
“There’s never been a great base-stealer who wasn’t willing to go at times when it was a tough one to get, and sometimes with that, there are some caught stealings,” Holliday said. “That game came down to more than just that final play, although it does bring light to the play. It’s certainly worthy of discussion and certainly something I’ll think through.”
No. 4 OSU swapped leads with OU throughout the game. The first inning was a scoreless duel between ace pitchers: Justin Campbell for the Cowboys and Jake Bennett for the Sooners.
Then the rival teams began to trade punches. Diego Muniz’s RBI groundout put OU on the scoreboard in the top of the second, and OSU (21-9 overall, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) answered with sophomore catcher Chase Adkison’s RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.
Designated hitter Griffin Doersching, who is finding his place in the lineup again after recovering from a foot injury, led the Cowboys with two RBIs and went 2 for 4 at the plate.
“Coming back feels great,” Doersching said. “The only thing I’ve wanted to do for the last month is get out on the field with my guys and be able to play with my teammates because they mean the world to me.”
With a four-run fifth inning that included Doersching’s two-RBI double, the Cowboys established a 7-4 lead, their largest of the game, but the Sooners (18-10, 4-3) erased it.
In the top of the seventh, Kale Davis emerged from the bullpen to replace Campbell, who struck out seven while giving up four runs and seven hits.
One-third of the way through the inning, the Cowboys turned to the bullpen again after Davis threw three wild pitches, gave up two runs and unintentionally plunked one batter. Roman Phansalkar allowed no runs and one hit through one and two-thirds innings, but Trevor Martin couldn’t close the game.
In the top of the ninth, losing pitcher Martin (1-2) gave up the tying run, Blake Robertson’s RBI double to left field. Then the Sooners brought in the winning run against Martin as Kendall Pettis crossed home plate on Sebastian Orduno’s single to center field.
The Cowboys had a chance for a walk-off win, but they couldn’t deliver. Doersching didn’t get to finish his final at-bat as Ehrhard was called out at second.
Next, OSU looks to bounce back in the second game of the Bedlam series at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.