GLENDALE, Ariz. – Malcolm Rodriguez stood at midfield, reaching up for the rafters like he was Terrell Owens in the old Texas Stadium.
However, the only Star there was Rodriguez.
He had just intercepted Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan as the Cowboys were clinging to just a six-point lead and the Fighting Irish were driving into OSU territory in the waning moments of the Fiesta Bowl.
“I was just trying to do the best for my team. I just wanted to go out with a bang,” Rodriguez said after Oklahoma State’s 37-35 victory.
It halted the first sign of life for Notre Dame in the second half after the Irish had taken a two-touchdown lead into halftime – after having led by as many as three scores minutes prior to intermission.
With Oklahoma State’s offense – that had finally found a rhythm late in the second quarter and carried it into the second half – burning over three valuable minutes late in the game, the pressure mounted for first-time head coach Marcus Freeman.
The Cowboys had failed to capitalize on putting the game away with a turnover by Spencer Sanders in the red zone. And despite having three timeouts remaining and just short of three minutes left on the clock, Freeman elected to go for it on fourth-and-6 at Notre Dame's 15-yard line.
“I did not consider punting with three minutes left, just because we were reeling a little bit on defense,” Freeman said. “We hadn't been able to get the big stops that we needed. So let's try to put our hat on our offense and see if we can get a fourth-down conversion and try to score. And so, obviously, it didn't go that way.”
The conversion failed, the Cowboys kicked a field goal to make it a two-possession game and were able to put it on cruise control thanks to Jason Taylor II recovering an onside kick, even with the defense giving up its only points after halftime in the final minute.
The entire game didn’t come that easy for Oklahoma State, though.
The offense sputtered as it had at times throughout the entire season, coming away with just seven points in its first seven possessions – a Jaden Bray diving touchdown off a pass from Spencer Sanders – and only had one other scoring chance, but Tanner Brown missed a 48-yard field goal.
With the situation looking dire in the final minutes of the first half – thanks to Notre Dame scoring a fourth touchdown with a minute remaining – OSU found some life thanks to a 41-yard connection between Sanders and Brennan Presley that put the Cowboys just on the doorstep of the red zone.
Two plays later, Sanders found super senior Tay Martin in the back of the end zone to cut the halftime deficit to 14 with Oklahoma State set to receive the ball after the break.
And the Cowboys carried that momentum into the third quarter – which had been a disastrous quarter for the offense most of the season.
Sanders capped a 12-play, 87-yard drive by finding Martin again to suddenly go from down 21 a minute before halftime, to suddenly down by 7 roughly six minutes of game time later.
“(During) bowl prep, we did two-minute, if not every day, it was like every other day. And we always did good in two-minute,” said Presley, who finished with a game-high 10 catches for 137 yards. “So that two-minute drive coming before the half, we knew it was the same stuff as practice. And coming out of the half, we knew we needed a big drive. So we just come out there and (were) just making plays.”
Martin – who, during the first half, had dropped two passes he normally hauls in – would be the target of a third Sanders touchdown pass just before the end of the third to tie the game at 28. In doing so, Martin tied a Fiesta Bowl record with three touchdown catches.
The offense would continue to move the ball, but suddenly started to stall out near the red zone the remainder of the game.
After having missed a field goal in the first half, Brown was called upon to give the Cowboys the points needed to win the contest.
He would make field goals of 38, 41 and 25 yards over the final 16 minutes to give Oklahoma State just enough wiggle room to leave Arizona with a million-dollar trophy for the second time in a decade.
“We challenged the team at halftime, that anybody that didn't want to come back out and fight play by play, he can stay in the locker room,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said. “And they came out and they fought, competed, and (I) couldn't be any more proud of them.”
