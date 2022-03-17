Daton Fix is still on course to try to win his first national championship after the first day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit.
The Oklahoma State junior was joined by sophomore Dustin Plott as the only Pokes to advance to Friday morning’s quarterfinals round.
Fix, the No. 2 seed at 133 pounds, knocked off North Carolina State’s Kai Orine by 7-4 decision in the second round of action Thursday after getting a 20-8 major decision in the opening round of action.
Sixth-seeded Plott had a pair of 8-2 decisions to open his tournament at 174 pounds, with the second coming over Northern Illinois’ Mason Kauffman – who was the 22nd seed and upset the No. 11 seed in the first round.
He has doubled his win total from a year ago, where he went 1-2 at the national tournament while dealing with a shoulder injury.
“I’m just excited and grateful for this opportunity to compete, and I’m even more grateful that I’m doing so healthy – you kind of take that for granted because a lot guys here beat up,” Plott said.
Oklahoma State had three other wrestlers compete in the second round of the championship bracket Thursday who were sent to the consolation bracket.
Seventh-seeded Trevor Mastrogiovanni lost to No. 10 seed Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern by 3-2 decision at 125 pounds. Senior Kaden Gfeller lost for the second time this season to Iowa’s Max Murin – the eighth seed at 149 pounds – this time by 8-4 decision.
Super senior Dakota Geer had the tough draw of facing the top seed at 184 pounds. The Cowboy wrestler dropped a 5-1 decision and will now have to fight through the consolation bracket in order to become a four-time All-American.
Wyatt Sheets is attempting to duplicate the similar run he had last year to All-American status while wrestling with a torn ACL – though this time he is doing it while nursing injured ribs sustained in the final dual weekend.
After losing his opening match to No. 2 seed Ryan Deakin of Northwestern by 6-2 decision, he bounced back with a 9-5 decision over Navy’s Andrew Cerniglia.
“I think the outcome could have been different tonight, but he found a way to buckle up and score some takedowns – one in the second, two in the third,” Cowboy coach John Smith said. "That just tells you a little bit about him, and hopefully he feels that he’s on track a little bit as he goes into (Friday)."
In order for Sheets to try to repeat as an All-American, he will have to do something he has never done – beat Iowa State’s David Carr. The defending national champion at 157 pounds was upset in a tiebreaker in the second round of the championship matches Thursday night.
Sophomore heavyweight Luke Surber also kept his weekend alive in his first trip to the NCAA tournament.
In a Bedlam rematch, Surber knocked off Oklahoma’s Josh Heindselman with an 8-2 decision.
After an early takedown by Surber, he took bottom after injury time was needed for Heindselman – with Surber getting a quick, easy one point for an escape and quickly followed it up with a takedown.
Heindselman picked up a takedown in the second to cut into Surber’s lead and had to choose neutral for the third period as he trailed by five, but the Cowboy was able to avoid several shot attempts to secure the victory.
True freshman Carter Young, the No. 25 seed at 141 pounds, saw an early end to his debut at the national championships.
The Stillwater High product lost his consolation match Thursday night to the 24 seed by 8-4 decision to end his first trip to the tournament with an 0-2 record.
"Some good, some bad, but mostly good," Smith said about the day. "Wish we could have changed a few things, but I think every coach here would."
Oklahoma State heads into the second day of competition in 15th in the team standings with 11 points. Friday's action is set to begin at 10 a.m. with a combination of quarterfinals and consolation matches, and will be televised on ESPNU. The evening session is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with the semifinals being televised on ESPN.
NCAA Wrestling Championships
Oklahoma State Results
Session I
125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni dec. Kysen Terukina, Iowa State, 4-2
133 – Daton Fix major dec. Kyle Burwick, Wisconsin, 20-8
141 – Carter Young lost by dec. Grant Willits, Oregon State, 5-3
149 – Kaden Gfeller dec. PJ Ogunsanya, Army, 7-1
157 – Wyatt Sheets lost by dec. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern, 6-2
174 – Dustin Plott dec. Sal Perrine, Ohio, 8-2
184 – Dakota Geer fall Jeremiah Kent, Missouri, 6:26
285 – Luke Surber lost by major dec. Luke Luffman, Illinois, 10-2
Session II
Championship Second Round
125 – Mastrogiovanni lost by dec. Michael DeAugustino, Northwestern, 3-2
133 – Fix dec. Kai Orine, NC State, 7-4
149 – Gfeller lost by dec. Max Murin, Iowa, 8-4
174 – Plott dec. Mason Kauffman, Northern Illinois, 8-2
184 – Geer lost by dec. Myles Amine, Michigan, 5-1
Consolation First Round
141 – Young lost by dec. Stevan Micic, Michigan, 7-4
157 – Sheets dec. Andrew Cerniglia, Navy, 9-5
285 – Surber dec. Josh Heindselman, Oklahoma, 8-2
