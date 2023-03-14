Travis Wittlake found himself disengaged during the national wrestling tournament a year ago.
The Oklahoma State All-American had suffered a late-season injury that prevented him from qualifying for the NCAA event for a third-straight year.
“That was different for me. That was odd because I’ve never been in that situation before,” Wittlake recalled. “That one, it was it was hard to watch. It was weird just to not have any pressure on you, just be able to watch the tournament with really no emotional attachment because you weren’t in it. So that was something that I had to get through.”
Fast forward a year, and he’s now headed back to the national tournament in Tulsa with the belief he still needs to prove himself from earning All-American status as a sophomore.
But this time, he’s doing so at a different weight class than his previous trip to the tournament.
“The year before, I took fourth so, I think that I gotta come back and reach All-American status or get into the finals and stuff like that – just to remind people that I’m still here,” Wittlake said. “Last year doesn’t define my career, so something like (All-American again) would be really big for me.”
Based on the NCAA committee, they don’t think Wittlake has shown enough in the regular season to be viewed as one of the top eight wrestlers at the weight – which is the criteria for earning All-American honors at the tournament.
He is seeded just outside of that threshold at No. 10. But like his sophomore season at the national tournament, he isn’t going to let his pre-tournament seeding define him.
“I don’t really worry about the seeds,” Wittlake said. “I think the year I was All-American I was the 10th seed, as well.
“So I’ll just let the bracket play out, focus on my first match and the second match. I looked at the bracket one time when it first came out, I haven’t looked at it again. I probably won’t look at it again.”
Young expected to wrestle
Former Stillwater High wrestler Carter Young got a bit of a scare in the Big 12 Conference tournament, suffering a leg injury that forced him to take an injury default in the consolation semifinals.
His opponent in the fifth-place match also had a medical issue and Young was awarded the medical forfeit victory.
According to Cowboy wrestling coach John Smith, Young’s injury isn’t serious enough that it will prevent him from competing in the national tournament this week.
“He’s gonna step out and it’s not going to be it could be anything that will be embarrassed about,” Smith said. “So he’ll compete.”
While Young also dealt with an injury similar in severity a year ago, Smith made it sound like this time the young Cowboy received a much harsher wake-up call – perhaps due to the injury being sustained in the postseason, creating a fear of potentially missing the national tournament.
“He’s really kind of grown up through this moment with some serious stuff,” Smith said of Young. “Your season is on the line, what are you going to do? It seemed like he had a mature attitude towards it.”
Don’t sleep on Reece
When the brackets were released for the national tournament, Smith wasn’t necessarily shocked to see what he perceived to be some slights for several of his wrestlers.
Perhaps the biggest may have been for 125-pounder Reece Witcraft.
The Broken Arrow product who was the backup to Daton Fix at 133 pounds, sacrificed for the team late in the season, cutting weight to move into the starting lineup after a season-ending injury to Trevor Mastrogiovanni.
With the late addition to the lineup, Witcraft didn’t have many matches to his name and had to earn an automatic qualifier bid from the Big 12 tournament. He clinched that easily by finishing third.
But his performance at the league meet wasn’t convincing enough for the selection committee. He was awarded the 31 seed and will open against the second seed at the weight.
“Reece Witcraft, really? The No. 2 guy’s got a tough guy,” Smith said. “He’s a guy who is excited about wrestling right now.”
That may not be as easy as a matchup traditionally awarded to a second seed, though.
When Wittlake was asked which of his teammates was most being overlooked heading into the tournament, it was Witcraft that instantly came to mind.
“Reece is the guy that can go out and throw in your head and pin you,” Wittlake said. “He’s dangerous to wrestle and he can beat anybody – he’s got tricks up his sleeve from any position, so guys like that can be scary for people.
“I think a guy like that, if he gets hot in the NCAA Tournament, he can go a long ways.”
